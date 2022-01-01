Tronox Holdings: Undervalued Amid Cyclical Downturn

Mar. 02, 2023 10:18 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
5 Followers

Summary

  • Tronox holds great long-term prosperity.
  • The company is experiencing a cyclical downturn that will impact profitability.
  • I believe that Tronox will be able to offset volume declines using their navigation strategy.
  • Analysts are divided upon Tronox's performance.
  • Tronox is undervalued according to my assumptions presenting a possible future buy.

Men working at a chemical warehouse

andresr

With Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) providing a well-diversified and vertically integrated business model during a cyclical downturn, the business seems to be in a fair position amid economic headwinds. With a leading brand in the Ti02 segment

Tronox Holdings performance in the past year

Tronox Holdings 1Y Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Tronox Income Statement Annual

Tronox Holdings Previous Growth (Trading View)

Tronox Q4 financial results

Q4 2022 Results (Tronox Investor Relations)

Tronox's action against downturn

Plan to Navigate Economic Headwinds (Investor Presentation)

Tronox Sustainability Performance

Tronox Sustainability Recap (Investor Presentation)

Tronox Analyst Consensus

Tronox Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

Tronox Cost of Equity Calculation

Tronox Cost of Equity (Created by Author Using Alpha Spread)

Tronox WACC Calculation

Tronox WACC Calculation (Created by Author Using Alpha Spread)

Tronox DCF Model for 5 Years

Tronox DCF (Created by Author Using Alpha Spread)

Tronox Capital Structure

Tronox Capital Structure (Created by Author Using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
5 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.