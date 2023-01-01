Chee Siong Teh

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is an excellent place to store cash right now. The fund's portfolio is made up of mostly investment grade bonds with some Treasury bills mixed in with an average remaining maturity of slightly less than a year.

Obviously, as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates in the last year or so, ultra-short-term rates for IG corporate bonds and Treasuries have skyrocketed.

Data by YCharts

This chart only shows 6-month to 1-year Treasury bill yields. Meanwhile, 1-year investment grade corporate bonds are trading for yields of about 5.5% or higher.

This rapid rise in interest rates has caused a minor selloff in VUSB's price from over $50 to just under $49, which is actually a pretty big swing for an ultra-short-term bond fund.

Data by YCharts

But the upside is that as VUSB's portfolio turns over and adds new holdings, the ETF's monthly distribution should continue to grow.

As of this writing, Vanguard's webpage for VUSB shows an SEC yield of 4.8%, but that should rise to more than 5% in the coming months.

The minimal volatility (with a significant selloff already having occurred) of the ETF combined with the nice ~5% yield makes VUSB an excellent savings vehicle. I am using it myself to save for a big-ticket purchase later this year.

Overview of VUSB

Vanguard manages this highly liquid ultra-short-term bond fund for a characteristically low expense ratio of 0.1%. Though the SEC yield is listed as 4.8%, VUSB's yield to maturity is already over 5%.

Vanguard, VUSB

As you can see above, the average remaining maturity of bonds in the fund is 0.9 years, and that is split roughly 2/3rds bonds with less than 1 year remaining and 1/3rd bonds with more than a year remaining to maturity.

Vanguard, VUSB

The portfolio is obviously turning over frequently, which means that the distribution should rise steadily with a short lag behind interest rates as older, lower coupon bonds mature and are replaced by new, higher coupon bonds.

About 90% of the fund is in corporate bonds, and among those, industrial and finance companies account for the vast majority of issuers at over 80% combined.

Vanguard, VUSB

The average credit rating of constituent issuers is A, and over 43% of bond holdings feature that rating. Another ~36% have BBB ratings, while 20% have AA or AAA ratings. Less than 1% of holdings do not have IG ratings.

Vanguard, VUSB

When it comes to VUSB's top ten holdings, you find recognizable issuer names like Invesco (IVZ), Prudential Financial (PRU), Honda (OTCPK:HNDAF), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Phillip Morris (PM).

Vanguard, VUSB

These are high-quality companies. Vanguard could have reached for yield a little more and weighted the fund more heavily toward BBB-rated companies with higher yielding debt, but they chose to curate a higher quality, more defensive and reliable portfolio. That should keep volatility to a minimum while generating a solid yield for investors/savers.

As mentioned above, VUSB's monthly distribution grows alongside interest rates with a lag due to the gradual turnover of the portfolio. You can see this lag when comparing VUSB's dividend to the 6-month Treasury rate. The latter began rising at the beginning of 2022, while the former only began rising in earnest in the Spring of 2022.

Data by YCharts

Though VUSB's distribution dipped from 15.5 cents in February to 15.3 cents in March, the distribution should continue to grow from here as short-term interest rates likewise spike again.

Bottom Line

VUSB is a savings vehicle. It may fluctuate slightly, making it less stable than a money market, but it makes up for this slight volatility with a higher yield.

It can be used as a cash equivalent for investors looking to earn some yield on their cash on the sidelines as they wait for lower stock prices.

It can also be used as an emergency savings account. The common financial advice is to keep anywhere from 3 months to a year or more of living expenses (depending on one's circumstances) saved in cash. This cash has to go somewhere. It might as well be earning a 4-5% yield (for as long as interest rates remain where they are).

It can also be used as a short-term savings vehicle for those, like me, who are saving money for a specific use in the next year or two.