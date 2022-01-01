USD Partners: I Fear Something Bad Might Be Coming

Mar. 02, 2023 10:21 PM ETUSD Partners LP (USDP)
Summary

  • USD Partners suffered a considerable setback during 2022 as several important contracts expired with no tangible progress replacing these so far.
  • Whilst their operating cash flow looked surprisingly good during the fourth quarter of 2022, this was due to derivative settlements.
  • These are now mostly done and thus, I expect their upcoming operating cash flow to fall off a cliff with a distribution cut or possibly even suspension looking likely.
  • Even worse, they need to refinance the entirety of their debt before November or face bankruptcy.
  • Either way, I fear something bad might be coming and thus, I believe that maintaining my sell rating is appropriate.

Introduction

Following the seemingly non-existent progress USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was making lining up new contracts back in late 2022, it appeared their distributions could be suspended, as my previous article warned. Whilst they subsequently surprised by maintaining

This article was written by

My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

