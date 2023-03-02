Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 9:29 PM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)
Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Jereissati - Chief Executive Officer

Lucas Lira - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rodrigo Alcantara - UBS

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Marcella Recchia - Credit Suisse

Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Thiago Callegari - BTG Pactual

Ricardo Alves - Morgan Stanley

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore

Thiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs

Felipe Ucros - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for waiting. We would like to welcome everyone to Ambev's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call. Today, we have, with us, Mr. Jean Jereissati, CEO of Ambev; and Mr. Lucas Lira, CFO and Investor Relations Officer.

As a reminder, a slide presentation is available for downloading on our website, ri.ambev.com.br, as well as through the webcast link of this call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the safe harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Ambev's management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time.

Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Ambev and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts and future or

