Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 9:34 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.97K Followers

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ji Yoo - Head, Investor Relations

Hock Tan - President and CEO

Kirsten Spears - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Kawwas - President Semiconductor Solutions Group

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

C.J. Muse - Evercore ISI

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity

Pierre Ferragu - New Street Research

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Operator

Welcome to Broadcom Inc.’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Head of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc.

Ji Yoo

Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today’s call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, President Semiconductor Solutions Group.

Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the first quarter fiscal year 2023. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom’s website at broadcom.com.

This conference call is being webcast live and an audio replay of the call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom’s website. During the prepared comments, Hock and Kirsten will be providing details of our first quarter fiscal year 2023 results, guidance for our second quarter, as well as commentary regarding the business environment. We will take questions after the end of our prepared comments.

Please refer to our press release today and our recent filings with the SEC for information on the specific risk

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.