Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 9:39 PM ETIssuer Direct Corporation (ISDR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.97K Followers

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE:ISDR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Balbirnie - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Pitoniak - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Brock Erwin - CleverInvesting

Walter Ramsley - Walrus Partners

Operator

Greetings. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Issuer Direct Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call will be conducted by the company’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Balbirnie and its Chief Financial Officer, Tim Pitoniak.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Brian Balbirnie, I’d like to read you the company’s abbreviated Safe Harbor statement. I’d like to remind you that statements made during this conference call concerning future revenues, results from operations, financial position, markets, economic conditions, product releases, partnerships and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements, which may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Non-GAAP results will also be discussed on the call. The company believes the presentation of non-GAAP information provides useful supplementary data concerning the company’s ongoing operations and is provided for informational purposes only.

With that said, Mr. Balbirnie?

Brian Balbirnie

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 results. Shortly after the market closed, we reported record revenues of $7.1 million for the fourth quarter and $23.5 million for the full year 2022. This is a quarterly increase of 25% over fourth quarter last year and a 7% increase for the full year. It should be noted, we only recognized 2 months of Newswire’s revenues in our quarterly and full year results. Customer

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.