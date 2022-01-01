TechnipFMC: Is The Stock Attractive At A 52-Week High?

Mar. 03, 2023 7:30 AM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • FTI reported Q4 earnings highlighted by strong guidance from management for the year ahead.
  • Firming margins and earnings momentum support a positive outlook.
  • The company expects to initiate a dividend in the second half of this year.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Caucasian man engineer staff worker with tablet in hand and offshore rig background concept.

think4photop

TechnipFMC Plc (NYSE:FTI) has been a big winner, with shares up more than 135% over the past year, outperforming the broader energy sector. The story here is an accelerating financial turnaround compared to the challenging period during the depths of the pandemic.

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.42K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.