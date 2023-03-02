Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 02, 2023 10:27 PM ETVelo3D, Inc. (VLD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.98K Followers

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Okunski - VP, IR

Benny Buller - CEO

Bill McCombe - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Drab - William Blair

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham and Company

Troy Jensen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Velo3D Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bob Okunski, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Bob Okunski

Thank you. I’d like to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. On the call today, we will start out with comments from Benny Buller, CEO of Velo3D, who will provide a summary of the quarter, as well as an update on certain key strategic priorities for 2023. Following Benny’s comments, Bill McCombe, our CFO, will then review our fourth quarter 2022 financial results and provide our guidance. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of our website.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today’s presentation, today’s press release as well as our 2021 10-K and third quarter 2022 10-Q filings. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking statements.

Also, we will reference certain non-GAAP metrics during today’s call. Please refer to the appendix of our presentation, as well as today’s earnings press release for the appropriate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. Finally, to enhance this call, we have

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.