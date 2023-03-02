ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.98K Followers

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Brengel - VP

Mark Fogel - President and CEO

Dave Bryant - CFO

Andrew Fentress - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Steve Delaney - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 ACRES Commercial Royalty Corp. Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session with instructions to follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kyle Brengel, Vice President. You may begin.

Kyle Brengel

Good afternoon and thank you for joining our call. I would like to highlight that we have posted the fourth quarter earnings presentation to our website. This presentation contains summary and detailed information about the quarterly and year end results of the company.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made during this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements.

When used in this conference call, the words believes, anticipates, expects, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to several trends, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's reports filed with the SEC, including its reports on Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K, and in particular, the risk factors section of its Form 10-K.

Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

