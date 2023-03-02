Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) Q4 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.98K Followers

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brandi Roberts - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Lind - President and Chief Executive Officer

Randall Kaye - Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citigroup Global Markets

Josh Schimmer - Evercore ISI

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Securities

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brandi Roberts, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Brandi Roberts

Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Longboard's conference call and webcast where we will be discussing our 2022 financial results and providing a corporate review of the past year and an update on the year ahead.

Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company including, without limitation, statements about the anticipated timing of commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for our product candidates; the anticipated timing of release of clinical trial data; the market opportunity for our product candidates; and the expected timeframe for funding operations with current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.