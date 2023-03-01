Green Thumb Is Widening Its Lead Over The Rest Of The Sector

Mar. 03, 2023 12:42 AM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
135 Followers

Summary

  • The first large cannabis company in the United States to find a business model that is profitable.
  • Still cash flow positive despite negative -$0.22 EPS.
  • Well positioned to adapt to the coming price war that rescheduling will bring.

Deciding on Buying Cannabis in Cannabis Store - Stock Photo

CasarsaGuru/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Of all the vertically integrated multi-state operators in the United States, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) is one of the very few that has actually found a business model that is capable of making profits through the

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
135 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer with 6 degrees, I teach Circuit Analysis for a living, and have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am only interested in potential multibaggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.