eXp World Holdings: Valuation Doesn't Reflect Macroeconomic Headwinds

Mar. 03, 2023 12:46 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
525 Followers

Summary

  • eXp World Holdings is one of very few real estate brokerages that has been able to grow its revenues and the number of agents in 2022.
  • The company is very well positioned thanks to its asset-light cloud-based model which allows for lower overhead, no debt, and higher agent commissions.
  • Unfortunately, valuation doesn't reflect the extreme headwinds the company is about to face as interest rates remain high and the real estate market slows.
  • See why I rate EXPI stock as a "SELL"

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

Dear readers/followers,

A lot of my recent analysis has focused on the real estate sector. This is because as a real estate professional with a real estate private equity background, this is where I can provide the most guidance and value

Chart
Data by YCharts

overview

EXPI Investor Presentation

expenses

EXPI Investor Presentation

results

EXPI Investor Presentation

valuation

Fast graphs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
525 Followers
Active full-time investor with a real estate private equity background. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.