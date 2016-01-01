PostNL: Not The Greatest Q4 Results, Weak 2023 Guidance

Mar. 03, 2023 12:54 AM ETPostNL N.V. (TNTFF)PSTNY
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • Competition is increasing and PostNL is losing market share.
  • Cost savings initiatives will not mitigate cost inflationary pressure.
  • 2023 guidance is even worse than we had expected.

post.nl delivery truck on street Netherlands

oliver de la haye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It was a good call to initiate PostNL (OTCPK:TNTFF) (OTCPK:PSTNY) with a neutral rating and six negative points. Looking back to our analysis, here at the Lab, we anticipated some

PostNL financials in a Snap

PostNL financials in a Snap

PostNL EBIT evolution

PostNL EBIT evolution

PostNL 2023 outlook

PostNL 2023 outlook

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.54K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.