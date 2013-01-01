Amazon: Profit Drivers In 7 Graphics

Mar. 03, 2023 1:20 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Summary

  • AWS high sales growth and profit margins will continue to increase overall profitability.
  • Emerging market maturation will lift international profitability.
  • Third-party seller services will boost margins, particularly as fulfillment pressures subside.
  • Moderating shipping costs will expand gross profit margin.

born to be wild

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) exhibits competitive advantages across a variety of its businesses. As a result of investing heavily over more than two decades to solidify its favorable position, the company is likely to expand profits significantly

Sales by Segment

Amazon 2013-2022 Annual Reports

Percentage Sales by Segment

Amazon 2013-2022 Annual Reports

Operating Margin by Segment

Amazon 2013-2022 Annual Reports

Percentage Sales by Country

Amazon 2013-2022 Annual Reports

Third Party Seller Services

Amazon 2016-2022 Annual Reports

Fulfillment As Percentage of Sales

Amazon 2013-2022 Annual Reports

Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Sales

Amazon 2013-2022 Annual Reports

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

