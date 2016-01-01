The U.K. Economy After The U.K.-EU Trade Protocol

Mar. 03, 2023 1:33 AM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE
David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.23K Followers

Summary

  • The United Kingdom and the European Union finalized on Monday, February 27, an agreement on rules governing trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the “Windsor Framework”.
  • This agreement is a very positive political development for both the UK and the EU, resolving years of acrimonious dispute.
  • The agreement is expected to be confirmed by a vote in Parliament, possibly requiring some Labour Party votes, as some opposition is likely within the Conservative Party.
  • The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that, ultimately, the UK economy will be 4% smaller than it would have been if the UK had not decided to leave the EU.

Brexit with UK and EU flag

narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

By William H. Witherell, Ph.D.

After lengthy and difficult negotiations, the United Kingdom and the European Union finalized on Monday, February 27, an agreement on rules governing trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the “Windsor Framework.” This agreement should effectively

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.23K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.