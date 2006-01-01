Sentiment Back To Bearish

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.3K Followers

Summary

  • The consistency of declines throughout February and to start the month of March has sent sentiment decisively lower.
  • The latest data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed 23.4% of respondents reported as bullish.
  • Meanwhile, bearish sentiment has continued to grind higher reaching 44.8% after three straight weeks of increases and hitting the highest level of the short year so far.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The consistency of declines throughout February and to start the month of March has sent sentiment decisively lower. The latest data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed 23.4% of respondents reported as bullish, up modestly from

AAII bullish sentiment

AAII bearish sentiment

AAII bull-bear spread

AAII neutral sentiment

Sentiment composite

S&P 500

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.3K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.