dt03mbb

One of the oldest sayings in the market is to buy the rumor and sell the news. Many commodities and companies heavily leveraged to China have seen huge moves in the last several months on the idea increasing Chinese demand for bulk and base metals increased after the CCP most travel and other Covid related restrictions.

Iron Ore is one commodity that almost completely dependent on Chinese demand. Prices of this bulk metal are up nearly 40% over the last 5 months. The price of iron ore today is $126.80 per Dry Metric Ton.

A graphic showing Iron Ore Prices (markets.businessinsider.com)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is the largest supplier of iron ore in the world. The company has also recently risen significantly on the prospect of iron ore demand increasing significantly with China opening up. China accounts for two-thirds of demand for seaborne iron ore.

Data by YCharts

Rio Tinto sells aluminum, copper, iron ore, and other minerals. The company's commodity exposure is 71.6% iron ore, 11.4% aluminum, 10.3% copper, and 6.75% in other minerals. The company expects to increase copper output in the back half of the year as their Oyu Tolgoi copper mine increases production and management completes the Turquoise hill acquisition. Rio is expected to increase copper production by 43% over the next several years after with the company's new investments. Still, this company gets over 70% of its EBITDA from iron ore right now.

Today, Rio Tinto stock is likely overvalued. The company has had a huge run over the last five months, and market is pricing in unrealistic pricing expectations for Iron Ore and other commodities. Almost a year back, I covered RIO stock and rated it as a Sell.

Iron prices look overvalued right now for several reasons. First, China's real estate and infrastructure markets remain overbuilt, steel production in the world's second biggest economy isn't likely to resume the high levels seen in 2021 for some time. China's steel production levels fell nearly 10% from 2021 to 2022, and analysts are projecting them to be lower in 2023 as well.

Chinese Steel production (tradingeconomics.com)

China's central bank and the CCP injected nearly $15 trillion into the world's second largest economy during the pandemic, and over 30% of that stimulus is thought to have went into the country's real estate and infrastructure sectors. Trading in shares of previously large real estate developers Evergrande, Shimao and Sunac has been halted since March 2022, and there have been massive bond defaults by real estate developers in this industry as well.

Chinese consumers in this country also have significant debt issues as well, with household debt levels in China are at an unsustainable 61.9% of GDP. China only gets 38% of their GDP from consumer spending, which is the lowest rate of contribution of any major industrial economy by far. With consumers overburdened with heavy debt levels, that number isn't likely to change for some time. China's economic growth rate of 8.8% in 2021 was never realistic moving forward, and the country's economy grew at just 3% in 2022. Analysts are forecasting economic growth in China of 5.8% in 2023. China is expected to enter a period of much slower growth moving forward, with most economists projecting growth 2-5% annually over the next decade. The Chinese government has also repeatedly committed to pursuing more normalized growth levels to keep prices more stable.

In addition, Rio Tinto recently reported that the company's iron ore production was up by nearly 1% year-over-year from 2022, and the World Bank issued a report in October saying that the Iron Ore market remains oversupplied primarily because of lower steel output and tariffs enacted by the Indian government. Rio also expects to increase the company's iron ore production in 2023 as well.

This is why Rio Tinto's stock looks overvalued at current levels. Rio trades at 7.21x likely forward cash flow, 2.28x forward sales projections, and 5.29x forward EBITDA estimates. The company's five-year average valuation is 5.34x forward cash flow projections, 1.83x forward sales estimates, and 4.87x likely EBITDA. This company has already priced in very optimistic earnings expectations for 2023.

Rio Tinto's stock and the price of iron ore have moved up significantly since late last year on the prospect of rising Chinese demand for iron ore and other base and bulk metals, but the CCP is unlikely to targeting the overbuilt real estate and construction sectors, and Chinese consumers remain burdened by significant debt. The iron ore market remains also continues to be well supplied, and China is likely to enter a phase of more moderate growth moving forward. While the market has priced a lot of optimism into Rio's stock, perception will not likely match reality for investors in this sector.