Capital One Is Still Operating At Great Levels

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
769 Followers

Summary

  • Capital One posted solid revenue growth in 2022 due to the rising rate environment.
  • But provision for losses took a bite out of net income, returning to pre-pandemic levels.
  • This is a change from prior years, as credit metrics worsen.
  • Although the trend is clear, I think these metrics and operations are reverting to the average.

Capitol One To Layoff 1,100 Tech Workers

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Introduction

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has posted outstanding results for the fiscal year 2022, but the trends in credit metrics have overshadowed them. The credit metrics, specifically charge-offs & delinquencies, have seen upward trends. That being said, it seems to be just a

Capital One Net Interest Margin

Capital One Net Interest Margin (SEC.gov)

Capital One Charge-Off Rates

Capital One Charge-Off Rates (SEC.gov)

Capital One Delinquency Rates

Capital One Delinquency Rates (SEC.gov)

This article was written by

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
769 Followers
Graduate from Plymouth State UniversityB.S. Business Admin./Minor EconomicsRetail Investor Long Term (5+ years) & Value Strategy

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.