Altria: Blueprint For Fabulous Returns

Mar. 03, 2023 2:41 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)1 Comment
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
48 Followers

Summary

  • Altria is probably the best-performing stock ever with a huge following.
  • But the best days are over, and now you should not expect annual returns in the twenties.
  • But you should be using Altria as a playbook for alternative investments that have the potential to deliver phenomenal returns in the future.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Thesis

Stock Performance 30 years S&P 500

@charliebilello on Twitter

Altria (NYSE:MO), as the 9th best performing stock in the S&P 500 over the last 30 years, has probably made some of you rich or really helped with your retirement. And the return over that

Investor returns

Altria 10-K 2022

Drip Altria 13 years

Dividend Channel Drip Calculator

Reverse DCF

Author

Reverse DCF with Dividends

Author

Margins Peers

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Revenue Growth

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
48 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.