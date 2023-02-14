Cal-Maine Foods: CALM Down, There Is Little Upside Left

Mar. 03, 2023 2:52 AM ETCal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
653 Followers

Summary

  • Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is involved in the production, grading, packaging, and distribution of shell eggs. They are the largest producer in the US.
  • The business has grown revenue and profits considerably since 2022, driven by inflation and supply-side issues.
  • Our outlook on the coming 12 months is softening prices for eggs, as companies are able to build up inventory. This said, Bird flu will continue to pose a risk.
  • Financial performance prior to these supply-side issues was extremely volatile and so a return to these levels could be value destroying for investors.
  • With a potential upside of 10%, we do not believe the current risk investors face is adequately covered by the reward, thus consider the stock a sell.

Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggshells texture

krblokhin

Company Overview:

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is involved in the production, grading, packaging, and distribution of shell eggs. The company offers a variety of specialty eggs, including nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs, under well-known brands.

The company

https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2023/01/growth-of-cage-free-eggs-may-be-paused-while-producers-deal-with-shortages-and-high-prices/

Top 38 producers (Foodsafetynews)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Weekly inventory of shell eggs

Weekly inventory of shell eggs , ERS

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCU3111193111191

Feed price increases, FRED

a

CALM Financials (TIKR Terminal)

A

Production and sale numbers (CALM)

a

CALM - growth (Seeking Alpha)

a

CALM - Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Cal-Marine

Valuation (TIKR Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
653 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.