My Dividend Growth Income - February 2023 Update

Mar. 03, 2023 3:02 AM ETADI, ALLY, AMT, AMZN, AVGO, BBY, BOC, CARR, CCOI, CMCSA, CVS, DLR, EPRT, FNF, FRG, GLW, GM, HD, K, LMT, MPLX, MPW, MSFT, O, SBUX, SCHD, UNH, UNP, V, VICI, WSO
Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
573 Followers

Summary

  • Dividends received in February totaled $244.23.
  • Forward dividend income grew by $71.65, translating to M/M growth of 1.27%.
  • The estimated forward dividend income is now $5,733.

Young woman and man climbing red bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt

It is really tough to follow up a month like last month where I catapulted my future dividend income by over 25%. But the most powerful force in compounding is consistency, and I would say I have successfully completed another

Total Dividends Received

Cumulative Dividends

This article was written by

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
573 Followers
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD V ADI MSFT AMT VICI CCOI MPW EPRT O UNP HD ALLY LMT MPLX CMCSA FRG AVGO WSO CVS GLW UNH DLR BBY SBUX BOC AMZN FNF CARR GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.