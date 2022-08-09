Sprout Social: This Is The Season For Growth And Flowering

Mar. 03, 2023 3:21 AM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)
Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.16K Followers

Summary

  • Sprout Social's recent quarterly report showed an acceleration in percentage growth of ARR.
  • The company's partnership with Salesforce is in its nascent stage, and the benefits Sprout will achieve because Salesforce has sunsetted its product in this space are just starting to emerge.
  • The company's largest competitor, Hootsuite, has run into financial issues and announced its 3rd round of layoffs and abandoned its free tier product offering.
  • Sprout's analytics and its listening capability are particularly appealing to enterprises, and these modules took off last quarter.
  • Unlike almost all other enterprise software vendors, Sprout is forecasting accelerating growth, particularly in ARR.

Lightbulb is located on the soil, and plant are growing.Renewable energy generation is essential in the future.

Galeanu Mihai

Sprout Social - Time to take a look at an old recommendation

In the investment world, 2020 seems to be centuries ago. Covid was raging, the Fed was supporting the economy, most of the world was shut down and Trump was still

Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

