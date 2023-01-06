Visa: Stable Results And Good Valuation Warrant A Buy

Mar. 03, 2023 3:26 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.85K Followers

Summary

  • Visa stock returned only 5% in the last 12 months versus its long-term rate of return of about 20%. However, it still beat the general stock market.
  • Higher inflation and interest rates versus recent history continue to weigh on the stock.
  • Investors can now buy shares at a fair valuation (if not a slight discount).
  • Visa generates substantial free cash flow and can continue increasing its dividend at a good clip going forward.

VISA Credit Card Wallet

FinkAvenue

Visa (NYSE:V) stock has delivered lacklustre returns of approximately 5% in the last year, which doesn't even keep pace with the recent U.S. inflation rate of 6.4% in January 2023.

At least, the stock outperformed the broader U.S. stock market, using

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Visa Fiscal Q1 2023 Income Statement Summary

Visa Fiscal Q1 2023 Income Statement Summary

Visa fundamental analysis graph based on P/E

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Visa fundamental analysis graph based on P/CFL

F.A.S.T. Graphs

analyst consensus 12-month price target

Yahoo Finance

Visa technical chart - weekly

Stockcharts

This article was written by

Canadian Dividend Growth Investor profile picture
Canadian Dividend Growth Investor
6.85K Followers
I'm primarily a value and dividend investor who has more than 13 years of stock investing experience. After graduating from the University of British Columbia with a BSc in Computer Science, I took university/post-secondary courses in financial markets, finance, financial accounting, and financial planning. I share my findings and ideas on Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, and Sure Dividend.I offer an exclusive Marketplace service, DGI Across North America, which maintains two dividend portfolios with monthly top ideas & buy target updates. Also, get real-time trade alerts of my buys and sells!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for informational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.