Silver: Short-Term Risks Vs. Long-Term Rewards

Summary

  • Silver's technical picture looks precarious in the short term as last month's failure to break above the USD25/oz area keeps the bearish trend from the February highs intact.
  • US real yields are trading back near their cyclical highs, putting downside pressure on precious metal demand.
  • However, silver is trading around 35% below its fair value based on an equally-weighted basket of gold and the broader commodity complex, implying 10% future annual returns.
  • I believe the best way to play the silver market at present is to sell put options. This way, bullish long-term investors can generate a premium in compensation for taking on near-term risk, and any further near-term weakness would provide an even better opportunity to capture long-term gains.

Stack of Shiny Silver Bars Ingots and Coins

Silver prices have fallen 15% over the past month since their February 2 spike, and in the near term the selling pressure is likely to remain as continued upside pressure on real US bond yields keeps precious metal demand muted. However, from

Silver Price Chart (Bloomberg)

US 10-Year TIPS Yield Vs Gold and Silver (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Silver Option Prices For August Expiry (ig.com)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAGUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

