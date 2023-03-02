INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 2:51 AM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.98K Followers

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Moss - CFO

RJ Tesi - CEO

CJ Barnum - Head of Neuroscience

Mark Lowdell - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Tom Shrader - BTIG

Daniel Carlson - Tailwinds Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the INmune Bio Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. This conference will be recorded. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. David Moss, CFO of INmune Bio. David, the floor is yours.

David Moss

Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon, everybody. We thank you for joining us for the call for INmune Bio's full year 2022 financial results. With me on the call is Dr. RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio; and Dr. CJ Barnum, VP of Neuroscience, who together will provide a business update on our dominant negative TNF platform, or XPro. Also on the call is Dr. Mark Lowdell, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio, who will provide an update on INKmune, our memory-like natural killer cell oncology platform.

Before we begin, I remind everyone that except for statements of historical facts, the statements made by management and responses to questions on this conference call are forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

Please see the forward-looking statements disclaimer on the company's earnings press release as well as risk factors in the company's SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly filing with the SEC. There's no assurance of any specific outcome. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.