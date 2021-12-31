NewtekOne's Business Model: Deep Dive On The Engine's Mechanics

Mar. 03, 2023 3:56 AM ETNewtekOne Inc. (NEWT)
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • NewtekOne's business model is still deeply misunderstood, judging by the confusion present in comments and discourse on Seeking Alpha. I write this article to set the discourse straight.
  • NewtekOne originates SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, and sells the government guarantee portion at a substantial premium.
  • The unguaranteed portion (the "stub") goes into an effective CLO, where NewtekOne keeps the AAA and equity portion, while selling the rest.
  • Selling the loans in this manner recycles working capital so that Newtek can continue its loan origination business.
  • The Newtek Advantage auxiliary services provide the very substantial non-interest income to NewtekOne, as well as customer stickiness.
Vintage Aircraft

tma1/E+ via Getty Images

"If it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it has to be a duck" seems to be the mentality mantra behind much of the discourse around NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT). I hope I was able to put to

This article was written by

Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.22K Followers
I am a freelance analyst, mostly writing about BDCs and small banks. I am a student studying mathematics, statistics, and economics.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.