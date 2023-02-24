Inflation Dishes Up Another Nasty Surprise: Eurozone Core CPI Without Energy Spikes To Record, Services CPI Spikes To Record

Mar. 03, 2023 4:33 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • In the 20 countries that use the euro, the annual rate of the core Consumer Price Index spiked to a record 7.7%.
  • Services inflation spiked to a record annual rate of 4.8% in February.
  • Inflation is very difficult to control once it reaches services, many of which are essentials that consumers cannot dodge or substitute.

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

What it looks like when inflation gets deeply entrenched in the broad economy, even as energy inflation backs off.

Inflation, once it takes off and gets entrenched in the economy, has a tendency to dish up nasty surprises. It did

CPI without energy, eurozone

CPI services eurozone

CPI rate change from a year ago, Eurozone

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.19K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.