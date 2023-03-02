AutoCanada Inc. (AOCIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 03, 2023 3:49 AM ETAutoCanada Inc. (AOCIF), ACQ:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.98K Followers

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCPK:AOCIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Casey Charleson - VP, Finance

Paul Antony - Executives Chair

Conference Call Participants

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Krista Friesen - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Collin, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the AutoCanada Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to remind everyone that certain statements in this presentation and on our call are forward-looking in nature, including among other things, future performance. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside of management's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement.

AutoCanada does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to publicly advise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For additional information about possible risks, please refer to our AIF which is available on SEDAR and on our website within the Investor documentation and filings section.

I would now like to turn the call over to Casey Charleson, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Casey Charleson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's fourth-quarter results conference call. For today's call, I'm joined by Paul Antony, our Executive Chair; and Peter Hong, our Chief Strategy Officer. We released our Q4 results after the market closed yesterday. A copy of our results is available for download on our website. For

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.