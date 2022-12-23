Chung Sung-Jun

Elevator Pitch

I make no changes to my existing Buy investment rating for KB Financial Group Inc.'s (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS] shares.

I discussed about how KB Financial's stock price has lagged behind that of its peers and highlighted a couple of re-rating catalysts for KB in my previous write-up for the company published on December 23, 2022.

In this latest article for KB, I touch on the prospects of a dividend hike for the stock in the current year, and I explain why the correction in KB Financial's share price post-Q4 2022 earnings announcement was overdone. I am of the view that the recent drop in KB's stock price isn't fully justified, and a 2023 dividend hike could become a key driver of KB Financial's share price recovery this year.

KB Financial's Capital Adequacy Target

KB's goal is to achieve a CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio of at least 13% for the intermediate to long term as highlighted in the company's Q4 2022 financial results presentation.

KB Financial's 2022 CET1 ratio of 13.25% is higher than what regulators demand and also above that of its peers. In its fourth quarter earnings presentation, KB noted that the minimum CET1 ratio needed to comply with regulatory guidelines is 10.5%. Separately, KB Financial also stressed at its Q4 2022 earnings briefing in early-February this year that it boasts "the industry's highest level robust capital adequacy." As a comparison, the CET1 ratios for Hana Financial Group [086790:KS], Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) [055550:KS], and Woori Financial Group (WF) were relatively inferior at 13.2%, 12.7%, and 11.5% respectively at the end of 2022.

The CET1 ratio for KB Financial has stayed consistently above 13% in the past five years between 2018 and 2022, and I don't see any reasons for KB's CET1 ratio to decline below 13% in the foreseeable future. The Korean economy is still expected to perform reasonably well in the next two years, considering Bank of Korea's 2023 and 2024 GDP growth estimates of +1.6% and +2.4%, respectively.

A Dividend Hike For KB In 2023 Is A Likely Outcome

KB Financial distributed 33% of the company's earnings to its shareholders in the form of either dividends or share buybacks in 2022. This meant that KB's shareholder capital return ratio (the sum of share repurchases and dividends divided by its distributable earnings) went up significantly from 26% in 2021 to 33% for 2022.

As per the sell-side's consensus financial projections sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the analysts estimate that KB's dividends paid will grow by +15.8% in absolute terms for FY 2023, while the dividend payout ratio for KB is forecasted to increase from 26.0% for 2022 to 27.3% in 2023.

At the company's fourth quarter investor call in February 2023, KB Financial emphasized that it will be "paying back to the shareholders whatever is left in terms of excess capital" if it achieves a CET1 ratio above +13%. KB's management comments suggest that the company has the intention to return a much higher proportion of excess capital to its shareholders. This implies that the market's expectations of a significant dividend hike for KB Financial in the current year are reasonable and realistic.

Share Price Correction Following Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

After KB Financial announced its Q4 2022 financial results on February 7, 2023, KB's share price has dropped by -13% from $44.13 at the end of the February 6, 2023 trading day to $38.32 as of March 2, 2023.

KB's actual earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were disappointing, and this was what hurt KB Financial's stock price in the last one month.

Operating income for KB Financial decreased by -40% YoY and -66% QoQ to KRW538 billion for Q4 2022, and this was 65% below the market's consensus EBIT estimate of KRW1,537 billion as per S&P Capital IQ data. KB's net profit also fell by -70% QoQ and -40% YoY to KRW385 billion in the most recent quarter. The consensus Q4 2022 net income projection for KB Financial amounting to KRW790 billion was almost double the company's actual bottom line.

The most significant item that led to a big gap between KB Financial's actual fourth quarter earnings and the consensus financial numbers was a KRW382 billion provision made for its foreign businesses. At its most recent quarterly earnings call, KB clarified that it "decided to provision preemptively" for its overseas subsidiaries using "a conservative approach." More importantly, KB Financial guided that "there will not be such a large-scale provisioning for overseas operations" going forward.

In other words, KB Financial's KRW382 billion was an one-off hit to its profit and loss statement that isn't expected to recur in the future. In fact, KB's Q4 2022 earnings, adjusted for this non-recurring provision, would have been in line with the analysts' expectations. I think that the sell down in KB's shares in recent weeks due to the Q4 earnings miss was overdone.

Closing Thoughts

KB's shares have been over penalized for missing analysts' expectations with its headline Q4 2022 earnings. I expect a dividend hike to be the re-rating catalyst for KB Financial's stock in 2023, which explains my Buy rating for KB.