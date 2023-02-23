IOO: Some Reasons To Stay Faithful Despite The Long Fall Ahead

Mar. 03, 2023 5:10 AM ETiShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)VOO
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
10 Followers

Summary

  • IOO is an international equity ETF that invests in companies across a diversity of sectors.
  • The full replication technique puts tech giants Apple and Microsoft responsible for moving the needle.
  • This ETF may be in for a rough medium term, which may shine a light on some of its alternatives.

Planet Earth

Daniel Grizelj

The iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) has a highly-diversified portfolio with both growth-oriented tech giants as well as more stable securities within healthcare and consumer defense. IOO could benefit from eventual economic recovery in the United States as

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
10 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I believe that this ETF is in for some bear periods in the medium term, but investors could well profit in the long term.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.