EDV: The Inverted Yield Curve Is Another Reason To Be Bullish

  • While the yield curve is steeply inverted, long-term bonds have a much greater upside in the event of a fall in yields, as tends to result following curve inversion.
  • The Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF is likely to deliver annual returns 1.7% above inflation, which is significantly higher than the real GDP growth outlook.
  • Bond yields have tended to be below GDP growth over the long term, and a return to such conditions could cause a 2.5pp drop in long-term yields.
  • With a duration of 24.2 years, a 2.5pp decline in the yield on the EDV would result in a gain of 60% for the ETF.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

Torsten Asmus

With short-term US bonds yielding significantly more than long-term US bond yields, many bond investors understandably see the short-end of the curve as the better bet. However, long-term bonds have much greater upside in the event of a fall in yields

2-Year Vs 30-Year UST Yield (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

