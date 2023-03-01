FENY: Good Risk/Reward Entry Point

Summary

  • The FENY ETF provides broad exposure to energy companies.
  • It has performed well vs. peer energy ETFs during the past year and pays a 3.5% trailing distribution.
  • Recent economic data out of China supports my thesis that a Chinese re-opening could spur significant energy demand.
  • I think FENY offers good risk-reward at current levels.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) provides broad equity exposure to energy companies by tracking the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25/50 Index. FENY performs well against peer ETFs during energy bull markets.

A recent

FENY overview

Figure 1 - FENY overview (fidelity.com)

FENY top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - FENY top 10 holdings (fidelity.com)

FENY historical returns

Figure 3 - FENY historical returns (morningstar.com)

FENY has had a good 2021 and 2022

Figure 4 - FENY has had a good 2021 and 2022 (morningstar.com)

FENY distributions

Figure 5 - FENY distributions (Seeking Alpha)

FENY vs. peer fund profiles

Figure 6 - FENY vs. peer fund profiles (Seeking Alpha)

FENY vs. peer holdings

Figure 7 - FENY vs. peer holdings (Seeking Alpha)

FENY vs. peer distributions

Figure 8 - FENY vs. peer distributions (Seeking Alpha)

FENY vs. peers 1Yr total returns

Figure 9 - FENY vs. peers 1Yr total returns (Seeking Alpha)

FENY vs. peers 3Yr total returns

Figure 10 - FENY vs. peers 3Yr total returns (Seeking Alpha)

FENY vs. peers 5Yr total returns

Figure 11 - FENY vs. peers 5Yr total returns (Seeking Alpha)

FENY offer good risk/reward near 150DMA

Figure 12 - FENY offer good risk/reward near 150DMA (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

