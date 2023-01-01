Sundry Photography

A near 13% pullback yesterday in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock demonstrated the disappointment with the Frank Slootman-led company's recent earnings release.

Growth is expected to slow further through FY24 (calendar year ending January 2024), impacted by enterprise customers cutting back spending. In addition, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, management highlighted that larger customers have been more cautious about dialing up their spending behavior.

In the earnings call, Snowflake also revealed that smaller, high-growth companies impacted its growth cadence, as these companies were hammered by the Fed's unrelenting rate hikes. CFO Michael Scarpelli articulated:

Clearly some of the newer technology companies, we've seen a slowdown in some of those ones which we had highlighted last year. And I do think you're definitely going to see a slowdown in a lot of the venture-backed companies that may have been growing very quickly. (Snowflake FQ4'23 earnings call)

That sounds serious. Why? Snowflake is a high-growth, with a highly-valued stock. Hence, if growth from these so-called "newer tech companies" lifted its growth cadence previously to incredible heights, does it mean Snowflake's peak growth could be over?

With the Fed expected to remain hawkish, market operators have already priced in an increasingly tricky rates environment, seeing more hikes through H1CY23.

As such, we believe Snowflake's more prudent outlook for FY24 makes sense.

Accordingly, management guided to product revenue growth of 40% for the full year, below the 44.5% midpoint product revenue growth guidance for FQ1.

Despite that, Snowflake stressed that it expects profitability to recover through the year, telegraphing an adjusted operating margin of 6% for FY24, up from 5% in FY23.

As such, it's clear that Snowflake still expects to gain operating leverage, even as revenue growth is anticipated to slow further as its base expands.

We believe that's the critical factor that investors must consider carefully. Note that Snowflake did not revise its FY29 outlook of a $10B product revenue target, representing a 6Y CAGR of 31.4% from FY23-29.

However, it's well below FY24's YoY growth. Hence, moving forward, we believe the focus will be on how fast Snowflake could improve its operating efficiencies, sustaining its high-growth multiple.

Management also reminded investors that Snowflake would be watching its bottom line carefully, as Scarpelli emphasized:

We feel we have more than enough capital in the business to fuel our growth through both the small tuck-in M&As as well as invest in headcount, but you can only add so many people at a time and get them productive in an engineering organization. And I'm not hearing our engineering leaders claim they need more people. And it's not growth at all costs, this company. Yes, we are a growth company, but it's efficient growth as well, too, and we'll continue to do that. (Snowflake earnings)

The company also added a $2B stock repurchase program over the following two years "to manage dilution." As such, we don't expect investors to be over-excited over the authorization, even though it represents more than 4.5% of its market cap.

However, it demonstrates that Snowflake is gearing up to improve the health of its "true free cash flow" metrics, taking into account the impact of stock-based compensation.

But does the steep pullback from yesterday's post-earnings selloff make the stock attractive enough for dip buyers to return and buy weakness?

SNOW price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Market operators likely anticipated a tepid earnings release as SNOW formed its recent February top pre-earnings.

With the pullback, SNOW still traded at an FY27 EBITDA multiple of 35x, suggesting that the margin for error is slim.

As revenue growth is expected to slow, Snowflake's focus on managing its profitability is the right approach, moving toward efficiency and opportunities that provide more sustainable operating leverage improvement.

Our assessment suggests that a potential ride back up on a mean-reversion move is possible, with a move toward its February highs indicating a potential upside of nearly 35%.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).