After having commented on BASF's FY results, today the other German chemical player Evonik released its 2022 annual update (OTCPK:EVKIF;OTCPK:EVKIY). Here at the Lab, in 2022, we analyzed the company twice providing an outperforming rating, and we recommend that our followers check up on our publications so that they are informed of the story up to now:
It was a good call, Evonik's stock price is up by more than 23% (including the dividend payment) and outperformed the main index returns.
It was a challenging quarter for Evonik. However, before analyzing the Q4 result details, it is important to emphasize how the company is moving on with our key takeaways:
Looking at the financial performance, Evonik delivered a mixed quarter. Following a year of supply chain issues, Q4 chemicals volume continued to decline mainly due to clients destocking from previous high levels. Having checked BASF, European chemical production was 18% lower compared to last year's end quarter, Evonik was able to be more resilient, and despite a negative result and a GEO presence more skewed towards the EU, closed Q4 with a minus 11%.
The company's financial debt stood at €3.25 billion and was lower from the Q3 level thanks to divestment proceeds such as the betaine operations US and TAA derivatives. In addition, pension provisions further declined to €1.35 billion thanks to a further increase in the discount rate (now at 4.1%). To sum up, Evonik's leverage on the net debt/EBITDA reached 1.8x from 2.7x in the 2021 year-end.
Regarding the 2023 outlook, Evonik is forecasting top-line sales between €17 and 19 billion with an adjusted EBITDA between €2.1 and 2.4 billion. This guidance is based on a weak H1 and a stronger H2. As already mentioned in BASF, the company is implying a significant tailwind in China and an improving demand in Europe in the second part of the year; however, neither of these is evident at this point. What is important to report is the fact that Evonik is targeting organic growth above 3.5% and an EBITDA margin increase. If we are looking at the past financial performance, the firm revenue growth was just 1.5% in the 2015-2020 period and the EBITDA margin decreased to 15.9% in 2021 from 18.2% in 2015. As a result, earnings growth has been limited and the company has had to acquire new sources of operating cash flow, and as a consequence, returns have been under pressure. The dividend was confirmed (and we are not surprised) and continuing to value Evonik with a 6x EV/EBITDA on 2023 accounts (considering also a €1.7 billion in proceeds from PM exit), we decided to maintain our target price of €23 per share ($12.25 in ADR). On an EV/EBITDA basis, Evonik is trading at 15% compared to its closest peers. Our risks include higher capacity addition from competitors as well as the risk of potential M&A value destruction.
