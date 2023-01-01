Guillaume

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) reported a better than expected FQ3 with revenue coming in above consensus estimates. However, the company continues to show an underlying deterioration in GAAP profitability, and while the non-GAAP operating losses are improving, this is being driven by significant increases of stock-based compensation that are being added back.

While I believe the company is one of the leading enterprise AI application companies in the market, I remain hesitant given the ongoing lack of profitability and dwindling cash balance as FCF burn remains.

The stock currently trades ~5.5x forward revenue, which seems more than reasonable for a company going through a model transition (more on that below) and with underlying profitability issues.

Short interest heading into earnings was around 25%, so it's not overly surprising to see some sort of short squeeze post-earnings, as results came in better than expected.

Without being overly bearish on the name, I believe the 90%+ performance this year coupled with a strong post-earnings move (per after-hour indications) and profitability concerns could cause the stock to slowly pull back in the coming weeks.

Even when looking at the stock chart above, the stock clearly rode high into the print, reaching >$27.50 in recent weeks before pulling back to a little over $21 before earnings. I believe we could see a continuation of this pullback over the coming weeks, albeit after a bit of a short squeeze.

Financial Review and Guidance

During the quarter, C3.ai reported revenue of $66.7 million, and while this declined 4.5% yoy, this came in above guidance $63-65 million and above consensus $64.3 million. Subscription revenue for the quarter was flat yoy, which was better than expected.

It's important to note that the company is in the midst of a model transition, moving towards a consumption-based pricing model. This typically results in lower revenue near-term, as it takes time for customers to ramp their usage to a level that would be equivalent to subscription pricing. I am a big believer in consumption-based pricing, as it better aligns incentives for both the company (C3.ai) and their customers in addition to making it easier for customers to start small and ramp their usage at their own pace, rather than paying for expensive subscriptions that might not be fully utilized.

Not surprisingly, gross margin during the quarter came in at 76%, and while this was down a bit from the 80% during the year-ago period, year-to-date gross margin of 78% is very similar to the 79% during the same period last year.

Total remaining performance obligations were $403.2 million, which reflects 151% of Q3 annualized revenue, down slightly from the 163% coverage last quarter. While some of this is due to seasonality and timing of when contracts are signed, I believe the broader macro challenges are weighing on the company's backlog.

And this can partially be seen with their current RPO, or what they expect to record over the next 12 months. At the end of the quarter, current RPO came in at $176.3 million, which grew 7% yoy.

I believe the chart above does a great job depicting the current macro challenges. Many companies are becoming more cautious about their spending patterns, and in the case of consumption-based models, are opting for shorter-term contracts with lower usage requirements. This enables companies to have greater control and visibility over the near-term spend. However, this does impact software companies, such as C3.ai, as these lower contract volumes show up in both current RPO and the deal bands.

During this past quarter, a vast majority of the deals signed were for <$1 million, which compares to a much more equally distributed deal band in the year-ago period. While I expect deal sizes to slowly improve in tandem with the potential macro improvement, I do believe this is an area where investors should remain focused.

Within the company's quarterly earnings presentation slides, they provide a detailed path towards non-GAAP operating profitability, which is expected to be achieve by FQ4'24. At face value, this is a significant improvement from the recent quarterly trend, including the non-GAAP operating loss margin of 23% during FQ3.

However, what concerns me the most is how the company is poised to achieve this so called "profitability improvement" as they continue to add back significant amounts of stock-based compensation to arrive at the non-GAAP figure.

Just in this past quarter, the company added back nearly $56 million of stock-based compensation expense to arrive at the non-GAAP operating loss of $15 million. If they were to not add this back, then the operating loss would be over $70 million. And on a GAAP basis, the losses are only getting worse.

GAAP operating loss so far this year is $217 million, or $78 million worse than the year-ago period. At the same time, stock-based compensation has increased $91 million, which is the biggest driver behind this year's "profitability" improvement.

Yes, almost all software companies are guilty of adding back stock-based compensation to non-GAAP income, however, C3.ai has extreme levels of this expense, which is only increasing. In fact, total stock-based compensation this year of $168 million is just shy of the company's year-to-date revenue of $194 million.

Revenue for Q4 is expected to be $70-72 million which came in slightly above expectations for $70 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be $24-28 million, representing a ~37% negative margin at the midpoint.

Management remains confident in the underlying trends of their business, noting increased optimism and interest from customers.

As we enter Q4 FY 23, we are seeing tailwinds from improved business optimism and increased interest in applying C3 AI solutions to address an increasing range of applications across a broad range of industries. The overall business sentiment appears to be improving. This is a dramatic change from what we experienced in mid 2022."

With the current model transition towards consumption-based pricing will result in a near-term revenue headwind, it will be more important to follow trends such as customer growth and how quickly new wins are ramping usage.

Valuation

In the after-hours market, the stock was trading up over 18%, which I believe was driven by the combination of a high short interest of 25% and better than expected financial results.

C3.ai also has an invaluable asset embedded in their name, with their ticker being "AI" signaling how dedicated they are to this space. In a time where ChatGPT and other AI tools are constantly in headlines, I believe the company is well positioned to take advantage of this long-term trend.

Nevertheless, I believe investors will need to keep a close eye on profitability improvement, cash flow burn, and the balance sheet.

The stock currently trades ~5.5x forward revenue, which is difficult to gauge given the murky revenue growth associated with the model transition. However, even if the company were to consistently grow 25%+ longer-term, the lack of profitability is a real concern.

FCF burn so far this year is close to $200 million, even after adjusting for stock-based compensation, and with real profitability not likely anytime soon, investors will have to pay close attention to the balance sheet.

At the end of FQ3, the company had $790 million of cash/equivalents on the balance sheet, which is down from $859 million last quarter. While the company still has a significant amount of cash remaining, not to mention a wealthy CEO in Tom Siebel that can help support the company, C3.ai continues to burn through their cash at an alarming rate.

For now, I remain on the sidelines and believe this post-earnings rally is a bit much, especially considering the stock was already up over 90% year-to-date. I believe we could see the stock start to trade back down towards the $20 level, and even lower, over the coming weeks as the market fully accepts the profitability and cash flow challenges.