C3.ai: Leading AI Enterprise, But Still Too Risky

Mar. 03, 2023 6:31 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai reported better than expected FQ3 results with FQ4 guidance also coming in above expectations.
  • However, underlying deterioration in profitability remains concerning and cash balance, while currently strong, could start to dwindle.
  • Valuation remains more than reasonable at 5.5x forward revenue, though we could see the stock pullback in the coming weeks after the post-earnings short squeeze plays out.

Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering

Guillaume

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) reported a better than expected FQ3 with revenue coming in above consensus estimates. However, the company continues to show an underlying deterioration in GAAP profitability, and while the non-GAAP operating losses are improving, this is being driven by significant increases

Chart
Data by YCharts

FQ3 Breakdown

C3.ai

Deal Bands

C3.ai

Operating Margin

C3.ai

Operating Income

C3.ai

Guidance

C3.ai

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.38K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.