Gaotu Grows Up With New Adult Focus, Return To Profitability

Mar. 03, 2023 6:30 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)
Summary

  • Gaotu recorded a third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and returned to profitability in last year’s fourth quarter.
  • The company derived nearly a third of its latest quarterly revenue from educational services for college students and adults.
  • GOTU stock appears to be rapidly emerging as one of the better success stories following the recent education crackdown.

As the dust settles from the major shakeup of China's education industry a year and a half ago, someone seems to think that online services provider Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is poised to emerge as a

Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies.

