Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock dropped following its release of fourth quarter results and guidance for 2023. Seeking Alpha attributed the stock price falling to a big Q4 earnings miss, which in my view couldn't be further from reality. So, in this report I will look at the results and explain why the Frontier Airlines stock really lost altitude.

A Buy Rating For Frontier Airlines Stock

While I have a Buy rating on shares of Frontier Airlines, reality is that the stock price has not delivered positive returns at all. Overall, I like where the company is heading but there are some roadblocks which have hurt the airline's stock price with significant underperformance as a result.

How Did Frontier Airlines Perform Compared To Its Guidance?

Guidance and Realized Results Q4 2022 Metric Guidance Realized Capacity growth versus Q4 2019 15%-17% 15% Adjusted total operating expense excluding fuel ($ millions) $565-$585 $555 Average fuel cost per gallon $3.70-$3.75 $3.60 Adjusted pre-tax margin 3%-7% 5.70% Click to enlarge

Looking at the most important metrics that Frontier Airlines guided on, we see that capacity growth came in at the lower but still met the guidance. Costs excluding fuel were $10 million better than expected and average fuel costs per gallon were $0.10 to $0.15 lower than expected resulting in a 5.7% adjusted pre-tax margin falling within the range.

Frontier Airlines Earnings Miss Is Not Big

While Seeking Alpha attributes the airline stock losing altitude due to a big Q4 earnings miss, that is not really the case. Reported earnings per share for the quarter was $0.18 while the consensus was $0.17. So, on earnings Frontier Airlines beat expectations helped by a lower than expected fuel bill and $10 million lower non-fuel costs. On revenues, there was a $25.15 million miss but that is only a 2.7% miss. So, I don't see how we can speak about a big miss because there was no big miss. The capacity came in 1.6% below consensus which already explains 60% of the miss. Furthermore, pre-tax income was $16 million lower due to winter storm Elliott. So, I think without that pressure, we might have seen an even stronger beat on earnings per share and revenues in line with what was expected but overall it is not at all the case that Frontier Airlines provided a big miss. What is somewhat more worrisome to me is that we see year-over-three cost growth outstripping and we don't see the fares reflecting higher demand for air travel.

Whether we look at the quarterly data or the annual data, what we see is that the revenue per available seat mile is showing weaker growth than the unit cost growth. So, while we see airlines being confident that they can pass higher cost on to the consumer. Frontier Airlines is not really doing that. We see that their air fares grew just 3% while unit costs grew 21% for Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2019 and 17% for the year. What Frontier Airlines is really banking on is ancillary revenues. So, they keep the fares stable and build strongly on higher ancillary revenues and I wonder whether that is the right approach. It seems so because, while the capacity is growing, the load factor is falling. Maybe that in some way is what makes Frontier Airlines look weak because it suggests that if Frontier Airlines would increase the fares, its load factor would decrease further, and it makes one wonder how much Frontier Airlines can still grow its unit revenues before it is going to cost them. Their ancillary revenue trajectory is impressive, but that is not something that they can grow indefinitely.

Why Did Frontier Airlines Stock Drop?

I think the real reason why Frontier Airlines stock tumbled is the guidance it provided. For Q1 2023, we see that the capacity growth is going to be in the 17 to 19 percent range reflecting lower utilization. Q1 tends to be the weaker quarter for airlines, so I also don't think that caused the stock to drop. I believe the stock dropped because of the capacity growth for the year being guided at 23% to 28%. Previously, the company aimed to grow capacity by 30% for 2023 and that is now significantly lower. The Airbus A321neo which Frontier Airlines is taking delivery off are a big deal for the airline as it offers significantly lower unit costs and reduced fuel burn per seat compared to the majority of its fleet and those deliveries are now being delayed:

As noted in our earnings release, Airbus' delay in aircraft has reached by 1 to 5 months for delivery scheduled in 2023. Accordingly, 9 A321neo aircraft deliveries previously expected this year will shift into 2024, resulting in about 5% capacity in 2023 than we expected in November.

This actually does not come as a surprise to me as I already noted in my previous article covering Frontier Airlines that the biggest challenge or risk for Frontier Airlines was that some of the anticipated aircraft deliveries could slide into 2024. I think that is the biggest pressure on the stock and not so much the Q4 2022 performance.

Is ULCC Stock A Buy?

While I do understand that the capacity outlook for 2023 creates some pressure, I believe the stock price reaction was overdone. The average price target set by Wall Street analysts provides 53% upside and I don't see why Frontier Airlines couldn't achieve that. In fact, I don't see a proper justification for the significant reduction in the stock price. After Frontier Airlines provides its Q4 2022 earnings and 2023 outlook, we saw share price targets coming down with one upgrade:

Cowen reduced its price target from $25 to $19 per share.

Melius Research downgraded shares from Buy to Hold with a $13 price target.

Raymond James upgraded shares to Outperform with a $15 price target.

While the share price expectations have come down somewhat, what we do see is that the ULCC stock price targets remain above today's price levels.

Conclusion: ULCC Stock Remains A Buy

I believe that the reduction in share prices was not at all driven by Q4 performance, but by the outlook for 2023 which has triggered some downgrades from analysts. However, I do believe that a double digit drop as we have seen with Frontier Airlines is not quite justified. The risk with how Frontier Airlines manages its business is clear. The company grows its ancillary revenue stream primarily, absorbs bigger aircraft while its load factors are falling. That really means that if air travel demand softens, things will get much tougher for Frontier Airlines as they mostly are done squeezing the same lemon out and for earnings growth they seem to be relying more on expanding the fleet. So, that is most definitely a risk for Frontier Airlines, but I think it doesn't warrant the reduction in stock prices we have seen since earnings release, especially since air travel demand remains strong at this time.