Torsten Asmus

Despite initial optimism for a pause in rate hikes and a potential cut later in 2023, acute market volatility has emerged in the past two weeks due to ongoing disinflationary trends. This suggests that inflation will continue to be a concern throughout 2023. In this article, we will examine why bonds are a compelling investment opportunity and a crucial component of a well-rounded investment portfolio, especially in the current economic climate. We will also explore why long-term bonds, including Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT), are especially appealing to investors.

Investment Thesis

As the economy continues to grapple with higher interest rates, analysts initially expected the downward trend of inflation to accelerate, but the latest economic data showed a new phenomenon: "disinflation," where prices are still increasing but at a slower pace. This has become a major concern for the Federal Reserve, and may not bode well for stocks, making bonds a more attractive investment option during these uncertain times.

Our investment thesis suggests diversifying your portfolio by adding less risky instruments and allocating a part of it towards bond ETFs. This approach not only helps to lower the risk but also has the potential to generate more profit when the Fed begins to cut interest rates. To help you build a position, we have screened Treasury bond ETFs and found that the VGLT ETF is well-positioned to benefit from this environment. Given that the worst of the rate hikes may be over and the high rate environment is expected to last for a prolonged period, this ETF may offer an attractive investment option for those seeking stability in their portfolio.

Disinflation and margins

Disinflation, although a signal of decreasing inflation, can have negative implications for companies. Despite the fact that prices of goods and services are increasing at a slower pace, businesses may still be confronted with rising expenses. Inability to pass on these increased costs to customers may result in a reduction in profit margins, necessitating cutbacks in growth initiatives and cost-cutting measures, staff layoffs, and ultimately lower earnings and stock prices. This was evidenced in the first quarter during earnings season and tech layoffs, which indicated significant layoffs at tech behemoths and may worsen during the second quarter of 2023.

Tech Layoffs - January 2023 (Victory Invest)

As we advance through 2023, inflation will still be in focus. However, the consequences of aggressive interest rate hikes and the sharp rise in borrowing costs may cause a mild recession. In fact, the yield curve, which is an excellent predictor of an economic downturn, is currently inverted, with long-term rates lower than short-term rates. Despite this, I believe that the impact of disinflation on equities is greater than that on bonds during the upcoming period.

Data by YCharts

Long-Term Bonds 2022 Selloff

Over the last year, the bond market experienced a significant meltdown, primarily due to the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at combating inflation. In June 2022, inflation reached its highest rate since the early 1980s, driven by a combination of pandemic-related disruptions.

To illustrate the impact of the bond market meltdown, we can compare the performance of the Vanguard Treasury Bond ETFs with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) since the Fed began raising interest rates in March 2022. At that time, interest rates were near-zero, marking the most aggressive Fed tightening in recent history.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the overall performance of both equities and bonds over the past year, all markets have experienced a significant downturn. However, when it comes to bonds, those with longer-term maturity ETFs have been hit the hardest. This is because longer-term bonds are more sensitive to changes in interest rates, especially during periods of increasing rates. Moreover, when rates rise, the value of existing bonds with lower yields becomes less attractive to investors who prefer to buy newly issued bonds with higher yields. This can lead to a decline in demand for longer-term bonds and a sharp decrease in their market value.

In addition, longer-term bonds also carry a higher degree of inflation risk, which can further affect their performance during periods of rising interest rates. Since inflation erodes the purchasing power of future bond payments, investors demand higher yields on longer-term bonds to compensate for this risk. When rates rise, this inflation risk premium can cause the prices of longer-term bonds to fall more than those with shorter maturities.

A Potential Pause in Q3

In light of current macroeconomic conditions, the market has already priced in the expected interest rate hikes for 2023, with a pause in the third quarter of the year anticipated. While the Fed is expected to continue raising interest rates, the increase is unlikely to be as drastic or swift as it was in 2022.

FOMC Meeting Date Rate Hike in Basis Points Federal Funds Rate March 2022 +25 0.25% to 0.50% May 2022 +50 0.75% to 1.00% June 2022 +75 1.50% to 1.75% July 2022 +75 2.25% to 2.50% Sep 2022 +75 3.00% to 3.25% Nov 2022 +75 3.75% to 4.00% Dec 2022 +50 4.25% to 4.50% Feb 2022 +25 4.50% to 4.75% Click to enlarge

The Fed is projected to implement three more rate hikes in March, May, and June 2023, each with a potential 0.25% rate hike (or maybe less). This is significantly different from the 2022 scenario of going from 0% to 4%. With this outlook, longer-term bonds may attract more investors in the upcoming period as they are more poised to benefit from the stabilization in the bond market while offering higher yields.

VGLT, A Source of Diversification

To minimize the risk of a portfolio, it is crucial to seek out holdings with low correlation. A useful diversification strategy is to pair your equity portfolio with a bond ETF that has the lowest correlation to equities. Moreover, if an ETF not only exhibits a low correlation but also has a negative correlation, it is the ideal scenario for investors looking to reduce portfolio risk. This is precisely what the VGLT ETF offers. It is not only negatively correlated with the market but also expected to generate positive returns if the investment thesis is realized, making it a highly attractive option.

ETF Correlation Matrix (Portfolio Visualizer)

Comparison To Peers

Next, I compared VGLT to two other securities, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv (VUSTX), which have similar characteristics and exposure to bonds. Among the three options, VGLT has the lowest expense ratio (0.04%), making it the most cost-effective choice.

Profile of Bond ETFS/Fund (SeekingAlpha)

Expense ratio is an important factor to consider when deciding among these three ETFs because it represents the annual fee charged by the fund to cover its operating costs. A lower expense ratio means that more of the fund's returns will be passed on to the investor, rather than being consumed by fees. Over time, even small differences in expense ratios can have a significant impact on the overall performance of an investment.

In terms of dividend yield (TTM), both VGLT and VUSTX offer similar percentages which are higher than TLT, implying that investors may earn a slightly better annual return on their investment through dividends by choosing either VGLT or VUSTX. This could be a more suitable option for income-seeking investors who prioritize consistent income from their investments.

Coupon Analysis (SeekingAlpha)

When it comes to concentration and risk, VGLT has an advantage over TLT and VUSTX. VGLT has a higher number of holdings (74) than TLT (36) and only slightly lower than VUSTX (80), providing greater diversification which decreases concentration risk. Additionally, VGLT has a lower turnover rate of only 19%, compared to TLT's 43% and VUSTX's 106%. This can result in lower transaction costs for investors.

ETF Risks (SeekingAlpha)

Therefore, based on the above brief analysis, VGLT can be considered a better option compared to the other two ETFs when it comes to minimizing concentration risk, expense ratio, transaction costs and dividend payments.

Investment Risks

When investing in long-term bonds like VGLT, investors should be aware of the risks associated with this type of investment. While the Federal Reserve has been gradually reducing the size of its interest rate hikes, more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation as indicated by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. If those rate hikes were higher than currently anticipated, the investment thesis might not be implemented as expected. Additionally, it's important to note that the impact of interest rate changes may be more significant for VGLT compared to other bond funds due to its focus on long-term Treasury bonds.

Moreover, the U.S. reaching its current debt limit in January has raised concerns about the potential impact on the price of bonds, including VGLT. If the debt ceiling isn't raised and the government runs out of money, it may need to take measures such as suspending non-essential services and putting some government workers on furlough without pay. This uncertainty and potential for disruption could increase market volatility and put downward pressure on bond prices.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF is a solid option for investors seeking long-term bond exposure. With its low expense ratio, high credit quality, and strong diversification through a portfolio of US Treasury bonds, VGLT offers investors a reliable way to reduce portfolio risk. Furthermore, the fund's negative correlation with the stock market may provide additional benefits for investors looking to hedge against market volatility. Despite the risks associated with long-term bond investing, VGLT's strong performance and stability make it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

However, it's important to note that investing in long-term bonds also comes with risks, particularly with the current macroeconomic conditions and potential changes in interest rates. The U.S. government's current debt ceiling and the potential impact on bond prices also add to the uncertainties. Nevertheless, with the expectation of a slower pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, long-term bonds could benefit from stabilization in the bond market and potentially higher yields as interest rates rise.

Overall, investors may want to consider allocating to VGLT as part of their long-term investment strategy, complementing their shorter-duration bond positions with longer-duration investment-grade bonds to potentially add both income and diversification benefits to their portfolios.

Keep in mind, that you should carefully consider your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and overall portfolio diversification before investing in VGLT or any other security, especially in light of the risks and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and potential changes in interest rates.