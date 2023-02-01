cnair60/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and investment thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is the leading company in Access Management for the cloud, one of the key pillars of IT security. The Access Management market consists of two broad segments: Workforce Identity Management (WIM) and Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM). Okta has its roots in WIM but has become the leading cloud-native service provider in CIAM as well, by acquiring its competitor Auth0 back in 2021. The acquisition hasn’t been frictionless, employee turnover at the combined company increased that had an impact on topline growth numbers as well. Sales attrition numbers began to normalize in the previous, FY23 Q3 quarter, so the investing community eagerly awaited Q4 earnings whether further progress has been made.

Now that the numbers are out and management updated its view on the topic on the Q4 earnings call I believe, we witnessed the second quarter of an important turnaround that could provide a strong foundation for the upcoming years. Margins improved significantly, while revenue growth decreased only moderately in a weakening macroeconomic environment. In addition, the beneficial effect of recently announced headcount reduction will aid the bottom line only from the FY24 Q1 quarter providing margins further room to improve throughout FY24.

Amid increasing cross-sell rates between WIM and CIAM solutions there are other important drivers that could aid topline growth in the upcoming quarters. Two good examples for this are Okta’s Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution and the strengthening relationship with government organizations.

With this, I believe long-term growth prospects are strong, which are coupled with a significantly improving margin profile. I think this isn’t properly reflected in the current valuation of shares even if we take historically elevated levels of stock-based compensation (SBC) into account. Based on this, Okta shares are a good investment at current levels in my opinion, so I stick to my Strong Buy rating for the company.

Convincing topline growth prospects with conservative guidance

Okta reported revenues of $510 million for the FY23 Q4 quarter beating the average analyst estimate by ~4% the average beat rate of the previous two quarters. This has resulted in a yoy increase of 33%, a moderate slowdown from the 37% experienced in Q3. For a company with an annual revenue run rate of $2 billion I believe this is a healthy growth rate. After the Auth0 acquisition distorted yoy revenue growth figures from the FY22 Q2 to the FY23 Q1 quarter we are now back to the growth levels Okta experienced as a standalone company before the acquisition:

In the light of the fact that AWS revenue growth slowed from 27% to 20% or Google Cloud revenue from 38% to 32% on a yoy basis in Q4, the slowdown at Okta seems to be moderate. An important reason behind this is, that sales attrition and execution headwinds continued to diminish. Although management didn’t specify it exactly the sales attrition rate decreased for the second consecutive quarter. Meanwhile an increasing number of sales representatives managed to participate in the cross-sell of Okta’s CIAM solution another positive for topline growth.

A further important factor from a revenue perspective has been the better-than-expected launch of the company’s IGA solution that gained traction among enterprise customers as well. The IGA solution of Okta helps companies in managing user identities more efficiently forming a natural extension to Okta’s core identity management service. Based on management comments additional revenues from the solution can increase annual contract value (ACV) of customers by ~30-50% resulting in a significant upsell opportunity on Okta’s client base of ~17,600 customers.

Finally, another important growth driver for the future that wasn’t called out specifically on the Q4 earnings call is federal and government business. When we look at Okta’s Investor Day presentation from November, we can see that 5 out of the top 25 Okta customers are public sector organizations, who seemed to achieve the $1 million ACV threshold already within 1-2 years:

Based on this it’s no wonder that revenue from public sector organizations has increased by 65% year-to-date in the preceding Q3 quarter. Okta is not far from gaining the High Baseline FedRAMP authorization, which allows companies to handle even the most sensitive, unclassified data in the cloud. This could be another important growth lever for the government business in FY24 that could support topline growth.

Based on these factors, I believe Okta is in a very good position to consistently surprise investors on topline growth throughout FY24 in a positive way.

In the light of this, it is interesting to see that management provided quite a conservative guidance for the FY24 Q1 quarter with revenue growth decreasing to ~23% yoy, becoming essentially flat on a qoq basis. Based on the Q4 earnings call they have modelled continued weakness in the macro environment throughout the year and approached sales attrition and execution problems with caution.

Possibly another factor that made management to stay on the rather conservative side of life was the decreasing growth rate in remaining performance obligations (RPO) that amounted to ~12% yoy, reaching $3 billion. This has been a significant slowdown from the ~21% growth rate in Q3 showing caution among customers regarding long-term commitments. If we look at current RPO (contract revenue to be recognized in the upcoming 12 months) we can see a somewhat better tendency, but still showing signs of further growth slowdown:

Created by author based on company filings

Although there is not a linear relationship between current RPO and revenues it’s still a warning sign that growth has slowed from 34% to 25% from Q3 to Q4. So, I’m not saying that everything looks bright currently, but management seemed quite confident on the earnings call that they achieve their goals set for FY24 Q1 and for FY24.

Finally, looking at FY24 revenue target of ~$2.16 billion, it implies 16-17% growth yoy, which seems quite conservative in the light of previously discussed 25% current RPO growth rate. I believe this sets the stage for continued beat-and-raise throughout the year.

To sum it up, it seems to me that FY24 guidance has been significantly de-risked by management, which is combined by possible catalysts that could re-accelerate revenue growth rather sooner than later. This should be a quite comfortable setup from an investor’s point of view.

A new era in profitability

The most important message from Okta’s Q4 quarter has been that the company is able to generate revenues with much higher margins than it was typical for the preceding years. As I have shown above revenues grew still nicely in Q4, which was coupled by a significant uptick in margins:

Okta FY23 Q4 earnings presentation

Non-GAAP operating margin reached 9% after being in negative territory for several quarters, while FCF margin reached 14.1% bringing the company’s total cash balance to ~$2.6 billion. The main reasons behind this according to management have been better-than-expected increase in sales efficiency, and the fact that Okta’s headcount has been flat on a qoq basis. As compensation expense makes up usually the majority of operating expenses at a SaaS company this aided the bottom line to a great extent. On the top of that Okta announced at the beginning of February to reduce its workforce by ~5%, which will have an additional beneficial effect on margins in FY24.

If we look at the different expense categories, we can see the following trend:

Created by author based on company filings

For a very long time this has been the first quarter that total operating expenses decreased on a qoq basis. This has been the result of significantly decreasing S&M expense, which was coupled by a slight increase in R&D and G&A expenses. If we compare these expense categories to revenues, we can see the following:

Created by author based on company filings

S&M expense has decreased from 50% of revenues in Q3 to almost 40% of revenues in Q4, which explains actually the entire 9%-point jump in non-GAAP operating margin during the quarter. The big question is whether Okta will be able to keep up revenue growth with a stagnating or decreasing number of salespeople. Well, if sales efficiency keeps increasing (e.g.: lower attrition, increasing upsell rates) it should be possible for a while in my opinion, especially considering the numerous upsell opportunities I have mentioned before.

One indicator for sales efficiency is the so-called Magic number, which compares the quarterly increase in subscription revenue to S&M spending in the previous quarter. Based on this metric sales efficiency at Okta decreased further in the Q4 quarter as the Magic number decreased to 0.48 from 0.56 in Q3:

Created by author based on company filings

However, it’s important to note that cost efficiencies in the current quarter will be reflected in the Magic number only in FY24 Q1. Based on the formula I have described above if Okta manages to beat its FY24 Q1 revenue guidance by ~5% the Magic number should be flat on a qoq basis. Any potential upside to this could lead to increasing sales efficiency based on this metric. As a number of 0.5 is regarded usually as the lower end of a healthy range Okta should show improvement on this front in the upcoming quarters.

To sum it up on margins, Okta has positively surprised the Street to a great extent and showed suddenly that it can operate its business at significantly higher levels of profitability. This trend should continue into FY24 based on recently announced job cuts and further improvements sales efficiency. I believe this should benefit the valuation of Okta’s shares to great extent, which topic I will discuss in the following section. As a final note, I have ignored the analysis of SBC expense in this section deliberately as I will deal with its effects as part of the valuation analysis, where I believe SBC expense truly belongs.

Valuation still compelling despite significant shareholder dilution

When I previously covered Okta after Q3 earnings at the beginning of December shares traded at a forward EV/Sales multiple of 5.2 that time. Now, after Q4 post-earnings surge of ~13% shares trade at a forward EV/Sales ratio of 5.8 if I calculate with management’s seemingly conservative FY24 guidance. In the light of the significant fundamental turnaround the company showed recently this doesn’t seem a significant increase in valuation in my opinion. As I have pointed out in my previous article, competitors with more conservative revenue growth rates (Ping Identity and ForgeRock) have been acquired for ~9x forward EV/Sales during 2022, which makes the current ratio of 5.8 at Okta seem conservative.

However, there is one important thing, which clouds the valuation of Okta shares to some extent, which is increased stock-based compensation expense since the Auth0 acquisition. Unfortunately, Okta’s 10-K filing hasn’t been published until the time of writing, however the tendency is clear even without fresh Q4 numbers (numbers in the table below represent the equivalent number of shares):

Created by author based on company filings

In the year of the acquisition shareholder dilution resulting from RSU and stock option grants increased to ~4% from previous levels of ~1.5%. This doesn’t seem to have changed in FY23 based on Q3 numbers, when dilution stood at 3% after three quarters. Although management outlined plans to decrease SBC expense, facts show that they didn’t do it previous year. Recently announced job cuts and slower pace of hiring should be a natural way to decrease SBC in FY24, but to stay conservative I will assume 4% dilution for the upcoming years.

In the table below I have looked at Okta’s valuation for the upcoming 4 years, beginning with FY24. I have used the EV/EBIT multiple to take Okta’s path the profitability into account and compared it to the market average of 18.7 at the beginning of the year. I took management’s FY24 revenue guidance as a basis to stay on the conservative side. I have assumed a 20% average revenue growth rate from FY24 to FY27 and included 4% annual dilution in the enterprise value calculation. Finally, I have assumed that Okta will be able to grow its non-GAAP operating margin from 9% in FY23 Q4 to 20% for FY27, which is also a realistic assumption in my opinion. Based on this, the current significant valuation premium of Okta (~200%) diminishes completely for FY27:

Created by author based on company and own estimates

In other words, the shares of Okta would trade at the market average within 3-4 years’ time with the assumptions above assuming a constant share price. I believe that based on this, the valuation of shares is quite conservative at current levels.

Okta operates in one of the most transformative segments of today’s market, which is cloud computing, expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% in the current decade. Within this market access management is one of the top priorities providing a strong foundation for long-term growth. Based on Okta’s Q4 earnings presentation the current total addressable market for the company is $80 billion, meaning Okta’s annualized revenues of $2 billion leave ample room for further penetration. I believe this won’t change much in 3-4 years’ time, so shares should be valued at a significant premium compared to the general market at that time.

This gives me strong confidence that shares will outperform the S&P500 (SPX) by a strong margin in the upcoming years making them a good investment at current levels. I believe this is in line with recent acquisition prices in the access management space I have mentioned above, which suggest Okta shares should trade ~50% higher than current levels.

Conclusion

Okta proved for the 2nd quarter in a row that they can manage initial problems related to the Auth0 acquisition. This has led to suddenly increasing margins in Q4, which are expected to improve further in FY24. Meanwhile revenue growth remained strong with several additional growth levers to pull. Based on this, there are several potential catalysts for further improvement in fundamentals, which I believe aren’t correctly reflected in the current valuation. This makes Okta shares an excellent investment at current levels in my opinion.

Increasing competition from Microsoft (MSFT) is worth watching, however they “only” control ~21% of the total cloud infrastructure market, which means there is 80% where Okta and Microsoft can compete as equals.