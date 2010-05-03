BIT: High Exposure To CCC Or Lower Credits

Summary

  • The BIT fund provides high income from a portfolio of fixed income securities.
  • I am concerned about BIT as the fund has over 20% of managed assets rated CCC or lower heading into a potentially weakening economy in 2023.
  • The fund pays an attractive 10.0% of NAV distribution that appears too high relative to historical returns.

Coal Workers Union Pickets Outside BlackRock Investors In New York City

Spencer Platt

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end fund offering high current income from a portfolio of fixed income securities. BIT performed relatively well in 2022 as it had a low portfolio duration during an interest rate

BIT key facts

Figure 1 - BIT key facts (blackrock.com)

BIT portfolio composition

Figure 2 - BIT portfolio composition (blackrock.com)

BIT sector allocation

Figure 3 - BIT sector allocation (blackrock.com)

BIT credit quality allocation

Figure 4 - BIT credit quality allocation (blackrock.com)

BIT historical returns

Figure 5 - BIT historical returns (morningstar.com)

BIT annual returns

Figure 6 - BIT annual returns (morningstar.com)

2Yr treasury yields increased 368 bps in 2022

Figure 7 - 2Yr treasury yields increased 368 bps in 2022 (St. Louis Fed)

BIT uses significant amounts of ROC to fund distributions

Figure 8 - BIT uses significant amounts of ROC to fund distributions (BIT 2022 annual report)

HY credit spreads currently benign

Figure 9 - HY credit spreads currently benign (St. Louis Fed)

CCC spreads have widened considerably

Figure 10 - CCC spreads have widened considerably (koyfin.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.42K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

