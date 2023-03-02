The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Frierson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Allen Danzey – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Frierson

And welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and year-end 2022 conference call. I have with me Allen Danzey, our Chief Financial Officer, who will also be presenting. Our Safe Harbor statement is included by reference both to our website and press release.

Net sales for the fiscal year of 2022 were $304 million or 11% below the net sales of $341 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The net loss for the fiscal year-end 2022 was $35.1 million with $33.4 million loss from continuing operations. The plan for consolidation of our East Coast facilities has resulted in a 24% reduction of associates and is expected to result in estimated savings of over $25 million.

At this time, Allen will review our financial results, after which I will have additional comments. Allen?

Allen Danzey

Thank you, Dan. Our financial results for the 2022 fiscal year reflected the large unfavorable impact on our inventory costs in the first half of the year, which was due to several primary factors: we had exorbitant price increases imposed on us by our former primary raw material provider, and the cost of converting to the new suppliers impacted our inventory costs as well; extremely high freight rates on imported products in the first half of the year; and we also saw, as most industries did, a higher cost overall as a result of inflation.

Although most of these factors were improved or eliminated by the fourth quarter, we continued to work through inventory at inflated values to the costs incurred in the earlier periods. In addition, in the fourth quarter, our gross

