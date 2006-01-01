Spiderstock/E+ via Getty Images

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) posted better than expected 4Q22 results.

Z4 SND 4Q22 snapshot (Z4 Energy Research)

Smart Sand reported a volume based 4Q22 beat ... Volumes came in at the upper end of their guidance range, with the company posting better than expected revenue, EBITDA, and EPS. It's normal to see some seasonality in 4Q margins but contribution and EBITDA margins held up well. Note also that margins were negatively impacted from startup costs related to the approaching Blair mine opening.

... and repurchased 11% of their outstanding shares ... They repurchased all 5.18 mm shares held by ClearLake Capital, representing 11.3% of the outstanding share count, at a $1.71 per share. ClearLake was involved from the beginning with startup capital but had substantially reduced their position over the last year, as private equity firms generally do over time and would was looking to close the position. This removes an ongoing overhang on the shares.

... and announced they will open the Blair Mine with deliveries beginning in 2Q23, opening up a new market for them in Canada. With the quarterly release Smart Sand confirmed they will open the Blair mine, acquired in March 2023. Blair will be their third sand site with deliveries commencing deliveries in 2Q23. We expect the ramp to be gradual over the course of 2023 and for modeling purpose we expect volumes to build from quarterly before reaching utilization levels similar to their first two sites (mid 60%'s) in 2024.

Blair increases total company sand capacity by 39% while opening the large Montney market to the company. We had understood that management wanted to pen a cornerstone customer prior to opening the site and on the call they noted signing a contract with a Canadian OFS customer. The company is in talks with additional potential customers at this time.

For some time now it's been apparent this name needed a growth catalyst over and above gradually improving operations and in our view that is Blair. Over the last 8 quarters we have watched utilization of their existing two mines (Oakdale and Utica) rise from the low 40%'s to the upper 60%'s. Opening Blair increases company quarterly capacity from 1.775 mm to 2.5 mm tons. As with their other mines, the Blair mine has good rail access with direct ties to two Class 1 railroads. They do have the optionality to send into Appalachia as well with this mine.

On the 4Q22 call management highlighted the strong market for northern white sand and reiterated an expectation of the proppant market remaining strong in 2023. Our talks with upstream and frac names have highlighted some shifts in activity between basins this year but also highlight resilient demand for completion operations in the aggregate and in Appalachia as well.

One concern for frac and sand demand this year has come from the early year, rapid deterioration in natural gas prices brought about mild weather and supply concerns. While we see natural gas as overdone to the downside as production moderates and supply actually contracts on higher exports, operators in the Haynesville have proactively moved to reduce activity levels given the Basin's higher break-evens relative to Appalachia. Many of the rigs and frac spreads won't be stacked but will instead migrate west to the Eagle Ford and Permian. While we expect the Haynesville rig count to gradually contract through mid year we note that this is largely a local sand market. And that it has not been a market the company has focused on nor it is a significant contributor to revenue. On the contrary, falling activity in the Haynesville only tightens demand for services and sand in markets the company does target.

Along those same lines, management noted the potential for the redevelopment of footholds for northern white sand in both the Permian and the Mid-Continent, two regions that have seen cheaper local basin sand take the lead on completions. In the Permian, in basin sand accounts for nearly 100% of completions now, up from none back in 2016. Comments from soon to be public Permian sand outfit Atlas Energy highlight rising per well proppant statistics for the Permian. And yet, as more operators move further afield from core of core acreage well productivity concerns have arisen. We hear sellside analysts on call after call asking about this. On their 4Q22 call, SND management noted "well performance in the Permian and other Southwestern basins has been declining". Our view has long been that the uniformity and high crush strength of northern white sand will again be sought in greater quantities to help stabilize productivity and EURs and that some white sand would re-enter the market as operators take the long view on cube development. As they note in the K, "We believe there are additional opportunities for customers in the Permian and other basins, which have regional supply, who are focused on the long-term performance of their production and on the long-term efficiency of their logistics". For now, we see any incremental southwestern basin markets as icing on an already strong demand cake.

Street Estimates for 2023 and 2024 need to rise.

2022 volumes were a company record and revenues and EBITDA rebounded smartly from 2021 levels. Given that demand continues to be strong with the potential for volume growth from their first two mines, and now that the company is expanding into Canada it's clear Street estimates are stale. As noted in the cheat sheet below, current EBITDA estimates are essentially flat from 2022 to 2024. The estimates don't take into account results as good as 4Q22 would be if annualized (realizing that 4Q results are burdened by higher costs) for full year 2023 let alone a still improving market or the incremental volumes from Blair.

Our view is that the name is inadequately covered by the Street. We see only analyst in print. This is probably due to SND's microcap and low price per share current status. A lack of potential banking business may play a part as well. We also note that estimates rarely change between quarters and conference calls are not always well attended. This is fine. We can wait for those guys to like it higher, later.

Given that management does not explicitly guide for annual volumes we've crafted what we see as reasonable ranges for EBITDA generation in 2023 and 2024.

Marcellus Contract Extension. On the call they did note signing an extension for deliveries into the Marcellus that both increased the term and size of shipments. This speaks well to our comment above regarding resilient Appalachian demand.

With volumes beginning to creep higher in 2Q23 and an expectation of resilient margins we would anticipate 2023 EBITDA estimates will move to at least $40 mm as the year progresses while 2024 will likely more than double using similar margins to mid 2022 averaged levels, 65% utilization for the legacy mines and 60% utilization at Blair.

Our mid point 2023 and 2024 estimates are shown near the bottom of the cheat sheet below. On our 2024 figure they are trading below 2x.

Nutshell: We Smart Sand as undervalued. The name has a strong position within the northern white sand market with good access to key basins. Their balance sheet is in good shape and the company is making the right moves to expand their react. SND currently trades at just over 2.0x current Street estimates and these estimates should rise significantly for both 2023 and 2024 in the wake of the 4Q report. Our sense has been that with minimal coverage this little name slips through the cracks on valuation until analysts are forced to take a fresh look. We see resilient proppant demand, strong pricing, the significant share repurchase and the start-up of Blair as potential analyst wake up calls.

SND Cheat Sheet (Z4 Energy Research)

