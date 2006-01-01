Smart Sand Beat 4Q22 Expectations, Announces Expansion, Estimates To Rise Sharply

Mar. 03, 2023 7:42 AM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND)
Steve Zachritz
Summary

  • SND reported better than expected 4Q22 results on upper end of range sand volumes, beating the Street for revenue, EBITDA, and EPS.
  • SND announced the repurchase of 11.3% of their outstanding shares.
  • SND announced the opening of the Blair mine.
  • SND trades at just over 2x 2023 and 2024 Street EBITDA estimates. These estimates are significantly low to where they will travel post call.

Message In A Bottle

Spiderstock/E+ via Getty Images

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) posted better than expected 4Q22 results.

Z4 SND 4Q22 snapshot

Z4 SND 4Q22 snapshot (Z4 Energy Research)

Smart Sand reported a volume based 4Q22 beat ... Volumes came in at the upper end of their guidance

Z4 Energy Research SND Cheat Sheet

SND Cheat Sheet (Z4 Energy Research)

This article was written by

Steve Zachritz
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

