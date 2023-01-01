Box Drops On Earnings, But Not Quite A Buy Yet

Mar. 03, 2023 7:53 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
251 Followers

Summary

  • BOX's guidance was a little light, causing a sell-off in the stock.
  • The company's Suite strategy is working, but the macro backdrop is difficult.
  • I'd stay on the sidelines for now and look for a better entry point later.

website development in process. wireframe sketch and programming code

ronstik/iStock via Getty Images

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has done a nice job transforming its business over the years and its Suite strategy is paying off. However, the stock looks appropriately priced against a difficult macro environment from which it is not

Retention

Company Presentation

Guidance

Company Presentation

BOX Original Product

BOX Original Product (BOX S-1)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
251 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.