carlosgaw

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) owns a portfolio of large-cap consumer staples stocks in the U.S. The fund has done well in the past year thanks to its defensive characteristic. However, its valuation is quite rich and elevated when compared to the historical level. Therefore, we still see downside risk in an economic recession. In addition, its rich valuation also means that its upside potential is limited. Therefore, IYK's risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive. Investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

IYK has outperformed the broader market in 2022

IYK is one of the few sectors that has performed relatively well in 2022. It even delivered a total positive return of 3.6% in 2022. In contrast, the S&P 500 index posted a total loss of about 18.2%. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike last year appeared to have little impact on IYK as consumer staples sector is categorized as defensive sector and many capitals rotated out of other riskier sectors and flocked into this sector to seek shelter. Therefore, IYK's fund price was relatively stable in the past year. This is not hard to understand as consumer staples are generally considered essential products that meet people's basic need. Hence, demand is less likely to be impacted negatively in an economic downturn.

YCharts

Although better downside protection than the broader market, there is still downside risk

IYK's defensive nature makes it a good fund to own in times of turmoil. We have seen this not only in the past year, but also in the past few recessions. As can be seen from the chart below, IYK declined by about 43% during the Great Recession in 2008/2009. Although this loss was still a lot, but the magnitude of loss was much less than the S&P 500's 56% In the aftermath of the 2000 Internet bubble, IYK's decline of about 22% was also much less than the S&P 500's 45%.

YCharts

Inferior growth profile

Stocks in IYK's portfolio generally do not have strong growth profiles. This is not hard to understand as demand for household goods, food, beverage, hygiene products, etc. tend to be very stable. After all, there is only so much one can drink per day and there is only so much one can eat per day as well. Therefore, investors should not expect strong growth from these companies in IYK's portfolio.

We cannot find the average sales growth of IYK as iShares does not provide this information on their website. However, its peer fund, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), does provide some statistics on its growth and return profile. Like IYK, VDC also invests in large-cap consumer staples stocks in the United States. VDC's earnings growth rate of 7.3% significantly trailed the S&P 500's 17.8%.

IYK is trading at an elevated valuation

IYK is richly valued. It currently has a P/E ratio of 22.13x. Although iShares does not provide a historical chart of its past P/E ratio, we do have the historical forward P/E ratio of consumer staples stocks in the S&P 500 index. Since stocks in IYK's portfolio and consumer staples sector in the S&P 500 index have a strong overlap, it will give readers some sense of IYK's valuation. As can be seen from the chart below, consumer staples sector currently trades at an average forward P/E ratio of 20.1x. This valuation is rich compared to its past history. In the past recessions (such as in 2008/2009) or market corrections (such as in 2018), we have observed from the chart that the sector's valuation will be compressed significantly. Therefore, investors should not think that IYK will still deliver positive returns in the upcoming recession. Instead, investors should be aware that IYK's fund price may still drop significantly when a recession arrives.

Yardeni Research

Is this a good time to invest in IYK?

This year is going to be a year full of macroeconomic uncertainties. A strong job data and persistent inflation makes it quite difficult for policy makers to make their decisions on monetary policy. Therefore, consumer staples ETF such as IYK may still be a place where many capitals will continue to seek shelter. However, this fund has the "risk" to underperform the market if inflation comes down quicker than expected. In this case, capitals may rotate out of the consumer staples sector and move to other riskier sectors. Therefore, upside potential will likely be limited. On the other hand, if the economy tips over to a recession, IYK's fund price may also experience significant decline, but not as severe as the broader market. Given limited upside potential and still significant downside risk, its risk and reward profile does not appear to be very attractive.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its inferior growth profile than the S&P 500 index, IYK offers better downside protection for investors in times of market turmoil. However, its valuation appears to be rich and elevated. Hence, significant downside risk is still expected in an economic recession. Its rich valuation also means that there is not much upside from this level even if macroeconomic condition improves significantly in 2023. Therefore, we see little reason why we need to own this fund right now as growth is limited and downside risk still remains. Hence, we think investors should probably stay on the sidelines.