With the daily market volatility, large amounts of news flow and a ton of analyst calls, income investors don't have an easy time figuring out signal from noise and seeing the big picture. In this article we highlight some of the key decision points of income investing that can streamline and organize the allocation process.

Let's begin with a useful chart from Nuveen which shows a fairly tight relationship between the starting bond yield (they use the high-quality US Aggregate index) and following year bond returns. The higher the starting yield, the higher the subsequent year total return.

Nuveen

This relationship makes a lot of sense and there are three drivers to be aware of. The most obvious one is that higher yields result in an additional cash coupon return for a given bond position, all else equal. For some of the higher-quality sectors like Munis, yields have tripled from the end of 2021 (there was a point in 2022 where they quadrupled).

The second driver of higher returns from a higher yield starting point is that yields are more likely to move lower or stabilize after they rose a whole lot. In other words, fixed-income has a fairly strong mean reversion tendency. We are already seeing this as High-Yield corporate bond yields have deflated since year-end and around 1% from the 2022 peak.

And third, speaking of credit sectors specifically, during sell-offs, credit spreads tend to jump more than what forward realized losses end up being, creating a kind of additional risk premium for holding credit assets. This additional risk premium increases when credit spreads are higher and vice-versa. Intuitively, this makes sense as investors demand a higher risk premium in a volatile / uncertain market environment.

All of this touches on why being sensitive to the broader yield picture is an essential component of income investing. Specifically, there is a strong argument to letting underlying valuations (i.e. asset yields) be one of the key guides for successful income investment. In short, higher yields make it more appealing to allocate to income securities and vice-versa, all else equal.

Some investors may balk at this suggestion with the view that their game isn't total return but income. That may be fine but that view misses the key point that sustainable income depends on decent total returns. In other words, income and the capital asset base from which it derives are tightly linked. You cannot have a high level of income from a small amount of capital (unless you are taking absurd risks or are fooling yourself). The corollary here is that income investment without regard to total returns is a contradiction in itself as it ignores the very capital base that gives rise to the income in the first place.

Another corollary here is that when yields fall, investors should avoid the temptation to keep the yield of their portfolios the same by looking for assets with higher yields. This typically involves rotating into lower-quality securities when yields fall. This kind of procyclical approach to investing is unlikely to be successful over the longer term.

Unfortunately, the yield / return relationship is not the only one investors need to keep in mind. This is because for most investors income investing is more complex than just buying high-quality bonds.

Securities that can trade at a discount such as CEFs and BDCs add another dimension to income investing. The idea here is pretty similar as in the first decision point. Wider discounts provide a greater margin of safety, higher yields (the wider the discount the higher the yield on price) and higher forward returns. This doesn't mean investors should buy the most discounted securities or that they should never pay a premium. Rather, this decision point applies to the broader market. When CEF or BDC discounts are small to non-existent (as they were in 2021) it can make sense to rotate away to non-discounted securities such as bonds, preferreds or open-end funds and wait for a more opportune time to get back in.

Income investors don't typically exclusively allocate to very high-quality bonds where the majority of the yield comes from risk-free rates i.e. Treasury yields. Rather, many income investors hold riskier securities where credit spreads contribute a meaningful portion of the overall yield. This means that it's important to pay attention to the level of credit spreads. In short, when credit spreads are tight, investors are typically not compensated very well for holding lower-quality securities and vice-versa. This is why we were cautious on credit at the start of 2022 but once spreads moved north of 5%, repeatedly highlighted the attraction of assets like high-yield bonds. At the moment credit spreads are around 4.4% which is OK but not particularly exciting so we prefer to tilt to higher-quality assets at the moment and wait for another move past 5% to change this stance.

The last important decision point is to think about allocating between floating-rate and fixed-rate securities. When the yield curve is highly inverted as it is now, floating-rate securities are relatively attractive. This seems fairly obvious however there are two important nuances. One is that leveraged funds (even if they hold a lot of floating-rate assets) are less attractive if their leverage is sourced exclusively via floating-rate instruments like repo or credit facilities as they are often not able to generate much additional net income from their leverage. And two, the direction of travel is as important as the level itself. For instance, when the yield curve starts to disinvert, floating-rate securities will quickly become less appealing even if the yield curve is still inverted as their net income will fall and investors will begin to price this in very quickly.

Where Do We Stand Now?

What do the decision points above tell us about the current investment environment?

Credit yields are close to the top of their range over the past decade or so though far from the very extreme levels we saw in the GFC. We don't anticipate a similar kind of existential crisis for the US economy so high single-digits yields, using high-yield corporate bonds as a proxy, is a moderately attractive level in our view.

FRED

Credit spreads, on the other hand, are at middling levels, particularly in light of earnings and leading indicators that are rapidly moving lower. A rise north of 6-7% in high-yield corporate bond credit spreads would make us reevaluate our higher-quality stance given the likely substantial increase in the risk premium available in other parts of the market.

FRED

CEF and BDC discounts are also not particularly exciting, being around their historic average. This warrants some selective exposure to both investment vehicles but we are no longer at the attractive levels we saw in October. In fact, after adding to our CEF and BDC allocations last year, we recently started to trim this exposure towards more resilient assets such as baby bonds.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

The yield curve remains unusually inverted while short-term rates continue to move higher. This argues for a significant allocation to floating-rate assets such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgages, floating-rate loans, floating-rate preferreds and others. At the same time we are mindful of a potential regime change and a possible disinversion later this year which would make longer-duration securities more attractive.

FRED

In this section we also highlight a number of income assets that fit the current market environment as discussed in the above decision points.

Selective BDC exposure makes a lot of sense here, particularly for companies with a high net income beta to short-term rates, wide discounts to book and higher-quality portfolios. The Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) ticks these boxes. The company raised the dividend 10% over the past year. GBDC trades at a 9.5% dividend yield and 5% discount to book.

In the ETF space we continue to like the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB). The fund holds primarily floating-rate investment-grade CLO tranches - securities with an exceptionally low historic default rate. The fund's deceptively low yield of 4.85% hides its much higher SEC yield of 7.4% and a yield-to-maturity closer to 8%.

The CEF Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) has a modest duration profile and, unlike most other leveraged CEFs, is largely immunized from higher leverage costs. It is allocated mostly to investment-grade and near investment-grade preferreds. PTA trades at a 8.4% yield and a 9.5% discount which provides a decent margin of safety.

A baby bond worth highlighting is the Allstate Corp. 2053 Debentures (ALL.PB). This investment-grade bond is currently callable and features a Libor + 3.165% coupon for a yield north of 8%.