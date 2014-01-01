Digital Turbine: Tough Year Ahead

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
342 Followers

Summary

  • Due to a decline in ad spending, Digital Turbine suffered a decline in revenue in 2022.
  • The company experienced explosive revenue growth, causing a significant increase in the stock price. However, the stock price has declined almost 90% over the last two years.
  • The company has extended its contracts with Verizon and AT&T, but the guidance for Q4 2023 shows a decline of 22% in revenue compared to Q4 2022.
  • We believe APPS is currently a hold, due to uncertainty in its business.

Shopping in the Meta verse

We Are

Introduction

At the beginning of February, Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) posted earnings. Unfortunately, they missed on revenue and EPS. In addition, guidance for 2023 isn’t looking too hot right now either, due to these reasons we currently rate APPS as a hold. In

Mobile Ecosystem - APPS

Digital Turbine's Investor Presentation

Revenue and Gross Margin - APPS

Stock Info

YoY Revenue and Gross Profit Growth - APPS

Stock Info

Profitability Metrics - APPS

Stock Info

Digital Turbine (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/APPS' title='Digital Turbine, Inc.'>APPS</a>) Long-term chart

Stock Info with Tradingview

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
342 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.