Roland Magnusson

Ericsson ( ERIC paying $207M fine to resolve breached DOJ deal. Apple ( AAPL ) supplier, Foxconn ( OTCPK:FXCOF ) said to build $700M iPhone plant in India in shift from China. S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures edge up as yields retreat. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.