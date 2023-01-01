CCC Intelligent Solutions: Business Is Good, But Valuation Is Unattractive

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
256 Followers

Summary

  • CCC Intelligent Solutions reported strong 4Q22 earnings with revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin both exceeding expectations and positive guidance for 1Q23 and FY23.
  • While strategic hiring may impact profit margins in the short term, CCCS's long-term focus on innovation and expanding its TAM should lead to continued margin expansion.
  • Overall, CCCS is a growth compounder in the auto P&C insurance and collision industries, but its current valuation is not attractive.

Hand of car mechanic with wrench. Auto repair garage. mechanic works on the engine of the car in the garage. Repair service. Concept of car inspection service and car repair service.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

Description

Revenue and EBITDA margin for 4Q22 were both slightly above expectations at CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS). In their outlook for the 1Q23, management guided revenues of 1% above consensus and revenues and EBITDA for

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
256 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.