Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

Description

Revenue and EBITDA margin for 4Q22 were both slightly above expectations at CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS). In their outlook for the 1Q23, management guided revenues of 1% above consensus and revenues and EBITDA for the full year to be in line. The fact that a third of FY22 revenue comes from products introduced in the past five years is, in my opinion, the most important indicator of the company's continued momentum in 2022. This, I believe, demonstrates not only the value proposition of the CCCS product but also the efficacy of its distribution model in selling new products. As shown by the models supporting Estimate STP, CCCS has amassed a total of 1 trillion accident-related data, which I expect they will use to apply AI to challenging use cases. CCCS's ability to automate a wide range of customer workflows, thanks to its trove of proprietary data, is, in my opinion, second to none. Key product cycle updates were also provided by management, which, taken together, increases the TAM that CCCS can serve.

Overall, I anticipate CCCS's revenue to continue growing at a brisk clip as the preeminent SaaS platform serving the auto P&C insurance and collision industries. The subscription business model should also lead to rising EBITDA margins. The upsell opportunity is also made clear by the fact that the rate of automobile evolution will continue to raise the severity of crashes and the complexity of repairs.

Currently, CCCS still trades at around the same level as when I posted it initially (17-18x forward EBITDA). At this valuation, I believe there is minimal upside that is not very attractive, in my opinion. That said, I would point out that CCCS is a good business which I am confident given stable end demand in the auto insurance ecosystem and ongoing momentum with key product cycles.

4Q22 earnings

CCCS exceeded its previous revenue guidance by reporting $204 million in revenue. Additionally, the company outperformed its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $77 to $79 million by generating $80.1 million at a margin of 39.2%. The management team also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2023, forecasting revenue in the range of $202 to $204 million and adjusted EBITDA between $76 to $78 million. Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects to achieve revenue in the range of $842 to $850 million and adjusted EBITDA between $330 to $338 million, according to management's guidance.

Expect strong growth moving forward

Strong cross- and up-sell within existing customer base, as well as the acquisition of new logo, boosted sales in the fourth quarter. It's worth noting that the 2% quarterly tailwind from casualty, parts volume, and year-end true-ups more than made up for the 2% quarterly headwind from a one-time deal. The 1Q23 and FY23 sales forecasts, based on management guidance, imply annual growth of 9% and 8%, respectively, which is well within CCCS's long-term annual growth targets of 7% to 10%. I believe the through-cycle resilience of CCCS and the aftermarket collision & repair sector is demonstrated by the solid FY23 guidance given after a challenging comp last year. It is also encouraging to hear that contribution from emerging solutions is growing and cross-selling momentum is continuing. Moreover, I also think FY23 guidance reflect the continuing need for CCCS innovations, as evidenced by the 20% year-over-year increase in the number of service centers employing more than four CCCS solutions. As such, I continue to see CCCS as a growth compounder with a healthy annual rate of growth.

Expect margin to also expand

The fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was significantly impacted by the strategic hiring in key functional areas like product management and engineering. In my opinion, this pattern will carry over into FY23 and have an effect on the profit margin. I am confident, however, that CCCS will be able to maintain margin expansion while also achieving sales growth thanks to its focus on long-term investment in innovation and its recent increase in headcount. To me, a long-term goal of 45% margin on adjusted EBITDA remains doable.

Summary

CCCS reported strong 4Q22 earnings with revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin both exceeding expectations. Management provided positive guidance for 1Q23 and FY23, with expectations for continued growth and increasing contributions from emerging solutions. While strategic hiring may impact profit margins in the short term, CCCS's long-term focus on innovation and expanding its TAM should lead to continued margin expansion. Overall, CCCS is a growth compounder in the auto P&C insurance and collision industries, but its current valuation is not attractive for me.