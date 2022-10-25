PhotoAttractive/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) suffered a dreadful first half in 2022 but has quietly bounced back over 60% from its 52-week low. After the rally, the company's current valuation looks stretched as it struggles to generate meaningful growth for both its top and bottom line. For instance, the latest guidance suggests revenue growth of only 2.6% for FY23. It is now betting on 3D Models and generative AI to be its new growth drivers but whether they can generate meaningful impact remain highly uncertain. Considering the current financials I don't think there is much potential upside. I rate the company as a hold.

Data by YCharts

Slowing Growth

For those unfamiliar with the company, Shutterstock is a New York-based content marketplace that provides royalty-free stock photos, videos, music, and other content through its own brand and subsidiaries. The platform currently has 2.3 million users and contributors. It has also expanded into the enterprise space with customers such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Target (TGT). Shutterstock has one of the strongest branding in the industry, but its TAM (total addressable market) is pretty small which limits its growth opportunities.

According to the company, its TAM of images is only $4.3 billion growing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 6%. Not to mention its current penetration rate is already near 20%. Most of the demand comes from advertising or websites but their growth has been pretty stagnant due to a lack of catalysts. The company acquired leading video marketplace Pond5 last year for $210 million in order to scale its video and music segment. However, the TAM of video is even smaller at just $0.7 billion, though it is growing slightly quicker at a 7% CAGR.

This is why Shutterstock's growth has been continuing to decelerate in the past decade, as shown in the chart below. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $217.7 million, up only 6% YoY (year over year) compared to $205.8 million. Not to mention this included the revenue from Pond5. Due to the acquisitions, the number of subscribers increased by 70.8% from 343,000 to 586,000. However, average revenue per customer dipped 7.3% from $368 to $241 while paid downloads also dropped 5.5% from 45 million to 42.5 million. The guidance for FY23 is worrying as it suggests revenue growth of only 1% to 3% and EPS growth of 2.7% at the midpoint, which represents a significant slowdown.

Data by YCharts

Betting On 3D Models and AI

Shutterstock is now betting on 3D models and AI to reaccelerate its growth. The company's acquisition of TurboSquid in 2021 significantly increased its presence in the 3D model space. TurboSquid is a platform that allows users to publish, manage, convert, and sell their 3D models. It currently has over 1.2 million 3D models on its marketplace. The company standardized all 3D models which makes them much easier to transfer and deploy.

According to Proficient Market Insights, the TAM of 3D models is expected to grow quickly from $1.26 billion in 2022 to $3.57 billion in 2028, representing a strong CAGR of 19%. The rapid expansion is driven by the explosion in use cases. The adoption of 3D models has increased significantly due to improvements in technologies such as AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality), and simulation. It is now used in multiple areas such as gaming, design, healthcare, automotive, and more. This should continue to increase the demand for 3D models.

Shutterstock

The recent rise of generative AI should also increase the supply of 3D models. 3D models are relatively harder to make therefore their supply has always been much lower than images or videos. However, through generative AI, users can easily generate 3D models from existing images or texts. By leveraging OpenAI's art generator DALL-E, the company has recently integrated generative AI features into its platform for users to create their own images and models.

The increase in both demand and supply should increase transaction volumes in the marketplace and drive revenue. It may also onboard new users due to their curiosity about generative AI. However, the revenue base for 3D models is very small therefore it will need to see tremendous momentum in order to contribute meaningful gains for total revenue.

Shutterstock

Investors Takeaway

After the rally, Shutterstock's valuation looks quite stretched. It is currently trading at an fwd PE ratio of 18.5x, which is not cheap for a company forecasting revenue growth of just 1.5% for the coming year. The company is losing steam in the image and video segment and it is trying to reaccelerate growth through 3D models and generative AI. However, their impact are highly uncertain given the low revenue base. Considering its underwhelming financials and prospects, I do not see much potential upside until growth improves. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.