Salesforce Sufficiently Acquiesces To Angry Mob

Mar. 03, 2023 8:25 AM ETCRM
Summary

  • Salesforce revealed financial progress in its quarterly results, indicated it would throttle pricey deals and installed new board members, including a representative from ValueAct Capital.
  • Co-founder and chief executive Marc Benioff said improving profitability is the top priority. The company is making better use of capital too. It doubled its share repurchase program to $20 billion and says it will rethink and reduce stock-based pay.
  • Benioff’s history of cycling through co-CEOs remains a concern, and the board should insist on a clear succession plan. Otherwise, however, Salesforce has essentially acquiesced to everything activist investors wanted.

Salesforce office building in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Salesforce (CRM) has succumbed to the swarm. The software developer revealed financial progress in its quarterly results, indicated it would throttle pricey deals and installed new board members, including a representative from ValueAct

